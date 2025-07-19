The year 2025 has been really disappointing for the Kannada film industry, aka Sandalwood, as no single noteworthy film has emerged as a commercial winner. Everyone is waiting for Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 to change the picture. But before Kantara: Chapter 1 arrives in theatres, there’s some relief in the form of Ekka, which has registered a good start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Rohit Padaki, the Kannada action drama has opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. It is mainly being praised for strong performances, emotional quotient, and screenplay. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word-of-mouth has been favorable so far, which is expected to boost the film.

Registers good occupancy on the opening day

Ekka started its journey with a good 29% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it witnessed a significant jump of up to 38%. There was a slight drop in the evening shows, with an occupancy of 36%. Night shows were solid, with an occupancy of 57%. Overall, the film witnessed an occupancy of 40% throughout Friday (18 July).

Ekka clocks 2025’s biggest opening for a Kannada film at the Indian box office!

With such a strong occupancy, Ekka registered a day collection of 1.45 crore net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of GST, the gross domestic collection is 1.71 crores.

With a start of 1.45 crore net, the Yuva Rajkumar starrer has clocked the biggest opening for a Kannada film of 2025. It raked in 158.92% or 159% higher collection than the opening day of Vaamana. Vaamana is one of the biggest openers of Sandalwood in 2025 and earned 56 lakh net on the opening day.

More about the film

Ekka released in theatres on July 18. It also stars Sanjana Anand, Sampada, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev Shetty, and others. It is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Jayanna, Bhogendra, Karthik R Gowda, and Yogi G Raj.

