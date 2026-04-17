Avengers: Doomsday’s new trailer was unveiled at CinemaCon, and that is all social media can talk about. MCU’s Avengers movies are not just films but massive global events, and comic book and superhero fans eagerly wait to watch them on the biggest screens possible. Avengers: Endgame created an extraordinary record with its $1 billion+ global opening. There are four movies in the Avengers franchise, and they have pushed the franchise total past the $7.5 billion worldwide milestone. Now all eyes are on Doomsday and whether it can power the franchise beyond a mega milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

Robert Downey Jr will return in a whole new avatar. He will be playing the villain Doctor Doom, and how the other Avengers face him or react to him is enough to bring fans to the theaters. Additionally, the OG trio is returning: RDJ, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, alongside many others. However, Scarlett Johansson’s absence is upsetting.

Four films, $7.5 billion+—the Avengers franchise’s box office dominance explained

The Avengers was released in 2012, and it changed the superhero genre forever. It brought together multiple established superheroes into one film, something no major studio had successfully done before. It proved that the shared universe model could actually work on a massive scale. It collected $1.52 billion worldwide during its run and is the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The Avengers is followed by three more movies – Avengers: Age of Ultron [$1.40 billion], Infinity War [$2.05 billion], and Endgame [$2.79 billion]. Avengers: Endgame is not only the highest-grossing superhero movie ever, but also the second-highest-grossing film worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. The cumulative total across the four films is estimated at $7.78 billion, so the average per installment is about $1.95 billion.

Can Avengers: Doomsday push the franchise past the $10 billion mega milestone?

Avengers: Doomsday needs roughly $2.2 billion more to push the franchise past the $10 billion mark, and given the current hype and strong buzz, that target doesn’t feel out of reach. With each installment showing upward growth—highlighted by Avengers: Endgame’s massive $2.79 billion haul—the momentum suggests the milestone is well within striking distance. Therefore, Avengers: Doomsday has a good shot of pushing the franchise past the $10 billion milestone.

More about Avengers: Doomsday

Set fourteen months after the events of Thunderbolts (2025), the Avengers join forces with the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, and the original X-Men to take on Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18.

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