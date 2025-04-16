Before the Avengers assembled or the Multiverse cracked open, there were mutants rocking leather suits and serious angst. The X-Men franchise practically invented the modern superhero blockbuster formula back in 2000, long before capes became the go-to box office currency.

From mind-bending timelines to Magneto flipping stadiums like pancakes, the mutant saga has delivered everything, telepathy, time travel, sass, Sentinels, and enough Wolverine growls to last a lifetime. But while some entries were cinematic gold (Days of Future Past), others were, well, Dark Phoenix. Still, there’s no denying the franchise’s longevity or star power.

And just when the claws seemed dulled, Deadpool & Wolverine came charging in like a fourth-wall-breaking fever dream, injecting fresh life into the X-gene. With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman finally sharing proper R-rated chaos, this dynamic duo is poised to break box office record, and possibly the internet. But amidst all the mayhem, only one X-Men universe film has joined the elite billion-dollar club. So which mutant marvel pulled off that box office flex? Let’s find out.

X-Men Movie Surpassed $1B Box Office Milestone

Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t just claw its way to the top, it leaped, stabbed, and wisecracked its way into the billion-dollar club with the grace of a chimichanga-fueled ballerina. Yep, the chaotic multiversal mayhem of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman officially crossed $1.3 billion globally (via Box Office Mojo).

The magic? A Deadpool-Wolverine bromance brewed for years and finally uncaged on screen, with Jackman’s new multiverse variant joining Reynolds’ fourth-wall-breaking lunacy. Toss in a truckload of cameos, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter eggs, and enough fan service to make Comic-Con blush, and it’s no wonder fans are watching it more than once, and dragging their friends for a second round.

Marvel desperately needed a win after a dry spell of billion-dollar box office dominance, and Deadpool & Wolverine delivered a glorious, R-rated, blood-splattered comeback. It’s also a nostalgic love letter to Fox’s X-Men universe, giving old-school fans the closure (and chaos) they didn’t know they needed.

Beyond the gags and gore, this film might just be the jolt the MCU needed to reheat its box office magic. With Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars looming, Marvel’s cinematic future suddenly looks a lot brighter, and louder. Who knew the key to reviving a franchise was giving Deadpool a portal gun and letting him loose in the multiverse?

Which Is the Second Highest Movie in X-Men Franchise?

Deadpool 2 didn’t just break the fourth wall, it bulldozed the box office. With a worldwide total of $785.9 million, (via Box Office Mojo), the sequel shoved past its predecessor by a whisker and became the second-highest-grossing X-Men movie until Deadpool & Wolverine flew past them both with adamantium claws and multiversal chaos.

But back in 2018, Deadpool 2 was the R-rated king of cool. It gave us Cable, Domino, and the most tragic X-Force team meeting of all time (RIP Peter). It dropped jokes faster than bullets and had a global opening of $300.4 million, breaking R-rated records in 81 markets like it was slicing through chimichangas. It even beat Avengers: Infinity War to

No. 1. That’s like beating Thor at arm wrestling.

Ticket sales? Insane. It sold 5.8 million tickets on day one in the U.S. alone. Pre-sales? Fandango and Regal had never seen such thirst for an R-rated antihero in red spandex. And yes, it also beat Revenge of the Sith for biggest opening day for a Fox movie. Darth Vader choked on his popcorn.

And if you’re wondering how it made cash even in China (a place that usually censors R-rated chaos), say hello to the sanitized-yet-still-funny Once Upon a Deadpool. PG-13? Sure. Profitable? Absolutely.

In short, Deadpool 2 was violent, hilarious, wildly profitable, and just shy of mutant history’s top spot. Not bad for a movie where the main character literally dies multiple times.

