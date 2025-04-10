There’s a quiet but growing buzz around Shawn Levy’s Star Wars project, one that’s starting to sound more like a countdown than a question mark. While most fans have fixed their eyes on The Mandalorian and Grogu, currently locked in for a May 2026 release, another contender might just sneak in faster than expected. It is Levy’s mysterious Star Wars entry, potentially starring Ryan Gosling.

Jonathan Tropper Teases A Quicker Arrival

In an interview with ScreenRant, Jonathan Tropper, penning Levy’s galactic venture, recently dropped a subtle but significant hint that things are moving faster than we thought. While he was tight-lipped, which is unsurprising for a Star Wars project, his comments carried the tone of someone who knows the engine is already humming in the hangar.

This marks his fourth collaboration with Levy since The Adam Project, adding to the intrigue. It suggests a well-oiled creative machine that’s likely picking up serious momentum behind the scenes. “I’m really not going to be able to talk about this. So yeah, you know, we’re still working on it. Yeah, it’s our fourth project together. It’s the first one since The Adam Project,” Trooper said. “I hope it’s on the way sooner than you think,” he added.

Until now, Levy’s movie has been more of a blinking question mark on Lucasfilm’s radar. Sure, it was mentioned, but rarely with the certainty that reassures fans that a project is happening. However, after Kathleen Kennedy’s recent comments, rumors of production starting this year began to sound less like wishful thinking. The Lucasfilm president casually mentioned Levy’s movie as the next in line after The Mandalorian and Grogu, implying that its place in the release queue might be far more solid than anyone assumed.

Could Ryan Gosling Be Headed To The Stars?

If Ryan Gosling really is circling the lead role, things get even more interesting. His range goes well beyond the heartthrob archetype people remember from The Notebook. Whether quietly simmering in The Place Beyond the Pines or dazzling in La La Land, Gosling brings intensity and nuance. That kind of energy could inject some serious freshness into a galaxy that, let’s be honest, is always juggling the weight of fan expectations and nostalgia.

With so much secrecy still cloaking the project, there’s a certain electricity in the air. It’s rare for a Star Wars movie to generate this kind of curiosity, especially one not headlined by Jedi legends or Sith lords. Yet here we are. Between Tropper’s coy enthusiasm and the possibility of Gosling entering hyperspace, Levy’s Star Wars entry might be the surprise standout of this next cinematic phase.

Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in Shawn Levy’s #StarWars film (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/uxk9R8imV6 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 21, 2025

