The Star Wars franchise has been expanding beyond the Skywalker saga, introducing fresh stories set in different timelines and corners of the galaxy. While Disney’s recent focus has been on streaming series like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, feature films remain a key part of Lucasfilm’s strategy.

One of the most anticipated upcoming projects is a standalone Star Wars film directed by Shawn Levy, known for Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things. The film is set to star Ryan Gosling, marking his entry into the Star Wars universe. Though details remain scarce, recent updates from producer Kathleen Kennedy shed light on the timeline and approach of the film.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Film is Not a Prequel

In a recent interview with Deadline, Star Wars and Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Levy’s film will take place five to six years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. While the story will primarily introduce new characters, there is a possibility that some sequel-era figures might return. “Shawn’s is a standalone Star Wars story that’ll take place post-Episode IX… maybe five or six years out,” Kennedy stated. “We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters.”

This places Levy’s film in the same era as Daisy Ridley’s upcoming Rey-centric movie, which will focus on the rebuilding of the Jedi Order. Given the timeline, it remains to be seen whether Gosling’s character will have any direct connection to Ridley’s Rey. Gosling, best known for films like Blade Runner 2049 and Drive, is a versatile actor who could fit into multiple roles in the Star Wars universe, whether as a Jedi, a bounty hunter, or something entirely new.

Filming is rumored to begin this year, making a 2027 release window a strong possibility. With Levy at the helm and Gosling in a lead role, this film has the potential to be one of Star Wars’ most exciting standalone projects in years. Besides the Shawn Levy film, four other Star Wars movies are also confirmed in the pipeline. These include The Mandalorian & Grogu, a movie around New Jedi Order, a movie around the Dawn of the Jedi, and one about the New Republic.

