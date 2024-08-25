Shawn Levy's Last 5 Films At The Box Office: Deadpool & Wolverine Director Is Enjoying A 'Marvel'ous Run As His Cumulative Collection Crosses $1.9 Billion With Consecutive Hits

Shawn Levy has been directing movies since the 1990s, but he’s never quite achieved the prominence of major players in the field, such as James Cameron or Christopher Nolan. However, after helming the much-anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine, his stock just went up in Hollywood as one of the most successful directors in the industry.

The Montreal-born producer-director has been delivering hits for nearly three decades. In the 2000s, Levy helmed multiple blockbuster hits such as Date Night, Cheaper by the Dozen, Night at the Museum, and The Pink Panther. In 2006, Levy directed and co-produced The Night of the Museum, which kicked off a three-film franchise that has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

One could say Levy has an uncanny knack for sniffing out hits. He also produced and directed several episodes of Netflix’s monster hit series Stranger Things. His achievements don’t stop there. Shawn Levy also directed one of the streaming service’s most-viewed films of all time, The Adam Project, starring his good friend Ryan Reynolds.

Leyy’s collaboration with Reynolds has always proved to be lucrative. Before directing Deadpool and Wolverine, which has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, Levy and Reynolds collaborated on Free Guy, which was also a blockbuster hit grossing over $300 million against a budget of $ 100 Million.

Shawn Levy hasn’t had a flop on his hands in over two decades, with his last five films grossing over $1.9 billion worldwide. Among his last five films, Deadpool and Wolverine is the most successful and the only film to enter the billion-dollar club.

The third instalment in the Night of The Museum series starring Ben Stiller grossed over $300 million against a budget of $127 million. Shawn Levy had another hit on his hands in 2014, in the Jason Bateman and Tina Fey starring Dramedy. This is Where I Leave You grossed over $40 million against a budget of $20 million.

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy’s 2013 comedy film The Internship, starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, performed decently, earning over $90 million against a budget of $58 million. Here’s the list of Shawn Levy’s last five films at the box office (via The Numbers).

Deadpool and Wolverine (2024) – $1.161 Billion Free Guy (2021) – $323.4 Million Night At The Museum Secret Of The Tomb (2014)- $353 .7 Million This Is Where I Leave You (2014) – $41 Million The Internship (2013) – $93.6 Million

