Jennifer Lopez has made it clear that she is not only done with her husband but also with his name. The singer and actress, who took up Ben Affleck’s last name after their wedding in 2022, has requested to get her maiden name restored.

The pop star went by the name Jennifer Lynn Affleck for the last two years. However, as per her divorce documents filed on August 20th, JLo wants to change her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Though the Atlas actress was criticized by some when she changed her last name from Lopez to Affleck after her wedding, she stood by her decision at the time, calling it an act of romance.

Jennifer Lopez Requests Court to Drop ‘Affleck’ from Her Name

Jen filed for divorce from Ben, her husband of two years, in an LA court on August 20th. The court documents have revealed that she has asked to drop the ‘Affleck’ surname and wants to be called Jennifer Lynn Lopez from now onwards. The filing also revealed the reason behind the couple’s divorce as ‘irreconcilable differences.’

JLo filed the petition herself, without any legal representation, and has requested the court not to grant spousal support to her or her estranged husband. The divorce comes after months of speculations that Jen and Ben would be going their separate ways. The couple got engaged in 2002, but called off their wedding in 2004. They then rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16th, 2022, before getting married in a traditional ceremony in Georgia on August 20th of the same year.

JLo Had Proudly Called Herself ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’ After Her Wedding

Soon after her wedding, Jennifer had announced her name as ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’ in her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter in July 2022. At the time, some fans had criticized her for adopting her husband’s name despite being a brand herself. However, the Jenny from the Block singer remained unaffected by the criticism.

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” Jen said in her cover story for Vogue in November 2022, adding that the move was ‘traditional’ and ‘romantic.’

“I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s OK, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl,” JLo concluded.

