Months of speculations around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s impending separation were finally confirmed on Tuesday when the actress and singer filed for divorce from her husband of two years in an LA court.

Both JLo and Affleck continued to work after their marriage in 2022 and accumulated a considerable fortune during the period, not to mention the numerous properties owned by each of them. This gives rise to the apparent question of whether Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a prenuptial agreement in place. Here’s what we know so far.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Do Not Have a Prenuptial Agreement

JLo and Affleck did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. Hence, the revenue or profits generated by the two actors during their marriage will be considered community property. This essentially means whatever Ben or Jen earned over the last two years will be jointly owned by them, regardless of who worked to acquire that income.

At the same time, not having a prenup comes as a surprise as both the stars had been married before and must have known the consequences of not signing an agreement before marriage. While JLo had tied the knot thrice, Ben was previously married once. The two were probably confident about their relationship at the beginning and thought of their wedding as a forever commitment; however, things went south pretty quickly.

Coming to what the estranged spouses earned during their marriage, Ben has starred in films like Air and Hypnotic and has concluded the filming of The Accountant 2. He has also produced the film The Instigators. On the other hand, Jennifer has appeared in movies like Atlas, Shotgun Wedding, This is Me…Now, and The Mother.

In her filing, Jen has not asked for spousal support and has asked the court to deny such a request from Ben as well. The two do not share any children together, so at least there would not be any custodial issues. Meanwhile, the couple has already listed their Beverly Hills marital home on the market for $68 million. The 12-bedroom mansion was purchased by the two actors in May 2023. Ben has now moved to his own house in Brentwood, while Jen is still on the lookout for a new residence.

