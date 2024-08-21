Longlegs, a horror movie by Osgood Perkins starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, has received a positive response in the theatres. The film was released last month and is reportedly set to hit the digital space. Scroll below to get all the deets.

About the movie –

The horror-thriller was directed and written by Osgood Perkins. It features Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, and Alicia Witt in pivotal roles. Neon released it in the United States and is now their highest-grossing film ever. It is also reportedly the highest-grossing independent movie of 2024. The story is set in the 1990s, following an FBI agent tasked with tracking down an occultist serial killer who murdered multiple families in Oregon.

The official synopsis of Longlegs states, “FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again.”

Longlegs at the box office –

According to The Numbers’s report, Longlegs collected an impressive $22.4 million on its opening weekend. Overall, the Nicolas Cage starrer movie collected $72.9 million in the United States and $27.09 million from the international regions. The film collected $100 million at the worldwide box office. It has been rated 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb and on Rotten Tomatoes; the movie was certified fresh with 86% on Tomatometer and 60% Audience Score.

Longlegs On OTT –

According to When to Stream’s report, Longlegs will be available as PVOD on digital platforms, including Apple, Amazon, Google, etc. Amazon subscribers can pre-order the movie for $24.99.

Longlegs, starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, was released in the theatres on July 12 and is reportedly arriving on OTT on August 23, after over a month.

LONGLEGS (2024)

Streaming: August 23, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)#Longlegs

Added to our streaming calendar: https://t.co/D2Qz2IILfR — WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) August 21, 2024

