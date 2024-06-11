Who Is Maika Monroe? All We Know About Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez's New Girlfriend!

Dalton Gomez has moved on! The 28-year-old real estate agent, previously married to the pop star Ariana Grande, is embracing a new life with his current girlfriend Maika Monroe, 31.

The couple has taken a step forward in their relationship and recently made their relationship official on Instagram. After initially sparking dating rumours last year, Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe confirmed their relationship on June 9 through an Instagram post by The Stranger actress.

Monroe chronicled her adorable moments with her new beau through the slew of images she uploaded on Sunday. Meanwhile, the first image of the carousel confirmed her relationship with Gomez. Monroe looks blissfully in love as she tiptoes to kiss her real estate agent boyfriend in the fading light.

Gomez first sparked a relationship rumour with the 31-year-old actress in October 2023, when the lovebirds were seen indulging in PDA at a bar in Los Angeles, reported Page Six. Monroe also marks Gomez’s first relationship since he and Grande divorced in September.

If you want to know more about Gomez’s new ladylove, look no further! Scroll down to learn more about Maika Monroe.

Who is Maika Monroe?

Monroe is a professional actress and has made a name for herself in the horror genre. She made her debut in 2012 with her first outing, At Any Price. The actress, nevertheless, found her strong footing in the industry with her second project, It Follows, in 2014. Becoming a horror genre veteran, Monroe appeared in several other thrillers, including The Guest, Greta, The 5th Wave, and Watcher. For films like Tau and Significant Other, Monroe also served as an executive producer, aside from acting.

While establishing herself as the horror queen, Monroe also diversified her portfolio by appearing in films like Labor Day, Independence Day: Resurgence, God Is a Bullet, After Everything, and Hot Summer Nights.

Before embarking on her acting career, Monroe has also enjoyed her stint as a professional kiteboarder.

Maika Monroe’s dating history

Before she found love with Gomez, Monroe was in a five-year relationship with Stranger Things star and her After Everything co-star Joe Keery.

They met at a party in Los Angeles in 2017, where love blossomed. They, however, did not go red carpet official until October 2017, when they attended the Stranger Things Season Two premiere together, per Elle.

Monroe and Kerry appeared to have separated five years later as they stopped appearing together on the red carpets.

Previously, she was linked to several hunks, including Zac Efron. In 2013, Monroe was rumoured to be seeing the High School Musical star after they appeared together in the movie At Any Price.

Later in the same year, she was also linked with Twilight star Taylor Lautner after the duo attended a baseball match, reported InTouch weekly.

In 2016, Monroe was also spotted with Narcos star Boyd Holbrook, per ET Online, enjoying a quiet dinner in West Hollywood.

Maika Monroe and Dalton Gomez’s relationship timeline

Monroe was initially speculated to be dating Dalton Gomez in October 2023 after the pair were spotted kissing at the Jumbo’s Clown Room bar in Los Angeles. An anonymous onlooker spotted the lovebirds and tipped the internet gossip site DeuxMoi about their alleged relationship.

Four months later, in February 2024, the couple was photographed during a vacation getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico. In June 2024, Monroe finally made her relationship with her beau Instagram official by posting their cosy images.

