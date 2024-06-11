After a rough and heartbreaking divorce from Joe Jonas, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner quickly moved on as she appears to be dating a British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson. The couple was first seen kissing in Paris in October 2023, only two months after Jonas filed for divorce.

Pearson also made an appearance on Sophie Turner’s Instagram when the actress posted photos from a ski trip that included their friends, Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins. The photo also showed Pearson and Turner sitting next to each other on a ski lift. While Turner split up with Jonas, Pearson also recently broke up with his girlfriend of two years, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, in September 2023. As Turner’s fans eagerly await news about the handsome she’s dating, let’s talk about Peregrine Pearson.

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Peregrine Pearson is the heir to the Cowdray Estate in West Sussex, Britain. His full name is Hon Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson, and he will become the 5th Viscount Cowdray after he inherits the home. Cowdray Estate is popularly known for its Polo Club and a café, farm shop, cottages, golf club, and more. Pearson earned his business, management, and marketing degree from the University of West London and began working as a director at Cowdray Estate in 2016. In 2019, he became the director of Weetman Developments, a company focusing on rentals that “provide a suitable alternative to those properties found in more expensive central locations.”

Who did Peregrine Pearson date before?

Before starting his romance with Tuner, Pearson was in a high-profile relationship with Greek and Danish royal Princess Maria-Olympia, goddaughter of King Charles. According to The Telegraph, the couple began dating in 2020, and the princess often posted photos of them together on her Instagram. Sadly, the couple broke up in September, two months after Pearson wasn’t spotted at Olympia’s birthday party in July.

When did Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner start dating?

After splitting from Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas in September 2023, Sophie Turner began dating Pearson. The couple were seen together attending the Rugby World Cup Final in Paris, and again in December 2023, they were photographed holding hands during a stroll in London.

