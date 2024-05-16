Sophie Turner Thought She ‘Wouldn’t Make It’ Amidst Custody Battle & Divorce With Joe Jonas, Reveals How Taylor Swift Became Her Savior

The shocking divorce of former Hollywood IT couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas is still hard to grasp for their die-hard fans. The Game of Thrones star married the singer in an intimate wedding in 2019, and the two welcomed their beautiful children but filed for divorce in September of 2023. Since then, there have been a lot of ups and downs, with cases of kidnapping and custody battles. Sophie Turner has stayed silent through it all, but she is finally talking about her divorce from Joe Jonas, and in the process, she calls his ex-girlfriend and her current friend, Taylor Swift, a hero. Here’s everything she talked about!

Sophie Turner is disclosing details about her difficult breakup with Joe Jonas following months of legal issues and emotional conflict. In a recent interview, the Game of Thrones actor discussed the consequences of divorcing the 34-year-old singer.

In a candid conversation about life, love, and everything in between, Sophie Turner opened up about the seismic shift in her life, especially the turmoil the divorce caused. Amongst all this, Turner has found a friendship with global superstar Taylor Swift, and the actress has praised her new pal for being there through and through. Turner said, “Taylor was an absolute hero to me years ago; I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. Shy has a heart of gold.”

Sophie also opened up about facing the wrath of tabloids and rumours of being a ‘bad mother.’ She spoke about facing the Mom Guilt, revealing, “I remember I was on set. I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan,” she said.

While in their internal divorce filing, Sophie and Joe Jonas revealed that they had amicably parted ways, things changed quickly.

Through all the chaos, Sophie Turner also opened up about the ‘worst days of her life,’ revealing that she felt helpless. Turner said, “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it, adding, “I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

After a topsy-turvy divorce and custody battle, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still working out the details. Both have been reportedly actively dating other people.

