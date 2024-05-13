Taylor Swift’s Concert madness was in full effect in Paris as a fan reportedly accompanied a baby to a venue to see the star perform at the La Défense Arena. While there’s nothing unusual with ardent fans dragging their kids to watch a concert performance, a baby in a crowded room with blasting music is a bit concerning. But it’s significantly troubling when the baby is left on the ground amid a sea of concertgoers trampling their feet to the beat of the music.

This is just what happened at a recent Taylor Swift Concert in Paris. The internet was horrified after a picture of an infant lying on the ground during one of the singer’s Eras Tour concerts in Paris went viral online. The since-deleted pic shared by Twitter user @jacnights13 showed an infant asleep on a coat in the middle of a packed venue amid standing concertgoers.

Taylor Swift fans share their h0rror as they saw a baby on the FLOOR in the standing area 'during the singer's Eras Tour concert in Paris which sparked discussions and worries about who left the baby' in such a crowded area @taylorswift13 @tswifterastour #TSErasTourParis pic.twitter.com/ICGzDBFXNX — Amstrongharold (@Amstrongha25010) May 12, 2024

While the X user claimed the picture was not theirs, it triggered a wave of backlash online, with fans expressing concern for the toddler’s safety. A social media user, Valerie Insinna, summed up the internet’s collective horrified feeling, saying it was cruel for the parents to drag an infant to a Taylor Swift concert with loud music.

She wrote, “I’m not a parent, so I don’t really criticize parents…but I go to a lot of concerts (including a lot of rock/metal shows) and the Eras Tour was the loudest show I’ve been to. I wore ear protection and still had ringing ears afterwards. Bringing a baby to this environment is cruel. “

I’m not a parent so I don’t really criticize parents…but I go to a lot of concerts (including a lot of rock/metal shows) and Eras Tour was the loudest show I’ve been to. I wore ear protection and still had ringing ears afterwards. Bringing a baby to this environment is cruel. https://t.co/lMcQpa4PXT — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 11, 2024

Don’t bring babies to concerts. If kids are old enough to be interested in the music, I welcome them at concerts with open arms, but they near ear protection, stay need to stay out of the pit, and they need to learn early that they may not clearly see the stage and that’s ok. — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 11, 2024

Another fan, Ash, echoed the statement and added, “Sleeping on the floor where anyone can trip, step on or fall on top of them??? If you can’t find a babysitter, don’t go. Yeah it sucks but your baby is more important.”

Sleeping on the floor where anyone can trip, step on or fall on top of them??? If you can’t find a babysitter, don’t go😵‍💫 yeah it sucks but your baby is more important 😫 https://t.co/a2xy7nNzHG — ash (@soursweethighma) May 11, 2024

The fan wasn’t alone in expressing her outrage over the incident. Several of them shared similar reactions. A fan astutely pointed out that if you can afford a Taylor Swift concert ticket, you can afford a babysitter to watch your kid at home.

this is INSANE — sami (@motosamiii) May 11, 2024

surely it should be illegal to take a baby to a show like this https://t.co/AvPgKIxUkq — music struggles & wins (@musicstruggles1) May 11, 2024

if you can afford expensive tickets to see a huge artist then you can afford a babysitter. if you can’t find a babysitter then you can’t go to the show. you’re putting your own personal enjoyment above the safety of your baby. you are selfish and entitled. if you are a parent… — music struggles & wins (@musicstruggles1) May 11, 2024

It is unclear how a toddler made it past the security despite the arena warning they don’t allow anyone under the age of 4 inside the venue. As concern intensifies online, officials have yet to respond to the incident.

