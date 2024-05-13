Taylor Swift Paris Concert Viral Baby On The Floor Picture Sparks Concern Online
Taylor Swift Fans Horrified After Viral Image of Baby On Concert Floor ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Taylor Swift’s Concert madness was in full effect in Paris as a fan reportedly accompanied a baby to a venue to see the star perform at the La Défense Arena. While there’s nothing unusual with ardent fans dragging their kids to watch a concert performance, a baby in a crowded room with blasting music is a bit concerning. But it’s significantly troubling when the baby is left on the ground amid a sea of concertgoers trampling their feet to the beat of the music.

This is just what happened at a recent Taylor Swift Concert in Paris. The internet was horrified after a picture of an infant lying on the ground during one of the singer’s Eras Tour concerts in Paris went viral online. The since-deleted pic shared by Twitter user @jacnights13 showed an infant asleep on a coat in the middle of a packed venue amid standing concertgoers.

While the X user claimed the picture was not theirs, it triggered a wave of backlash online, with fans expressing concern for the toddler’s safety. A social media user, Valerie Insinna, summed up the internet’s collective horrified feeling, saying it was cruel for the parents to drag an infant to a Taylor Swift concert with loud music.

She wrote, “I’m not a parent, so I don’t really criticize parents…but I go to a lot of concerts (including a lot of rock/metal shows) and the Eras Tour was the loudest show I’ve been to. I wore ear protection and still had ringing ears afterwards. Bringing a baby to this environment is cruel. “

Another fan, Ash, echoed the statement and added, “Sleeping on the floor where anyone can trip, step on or fall on top of them??? If you can’t find a babysitter, don’t go. Yeah it sucks but your baby is more important.”

The fan wasn’t alone in expressing her outrage over the incident. Several of them shared similar reactions. A fan astutely pointed out that if you can afford a Taylor Swift concert ticket, you can afford a babysitter to watch your kid at home.

It is unclear how a toddler made it past the security despite the arena warning they don’t allow anyone under the age of 4 inside the venue. As concern intensifies online, officials have yet to respond to the incident.

