In a shocking incident, Steve Buscemi, the renowned actor who has portrayed some of the most bizarre characters in movies, was reportedly attacked in broad daylight. The incident reportedly occurred in the Brooklyn native’s hometown, New York City, on May 8.

According to the New York Post, The Boardwalk Empire Star Steve Buscemi was strolling through Kips Bay on Wednesday morning when an unidentified assailant walked up to the actor and punched him in the face in a random, unprovoked attack. Buscemi, who suffered injuries to his face and eye, was reportedly taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, the actor’s publicist confirmed he is doing fine.

“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened while also walking the streets of N.Y.,” his publicist said in a statement.

The incident comes amid a recent uptick in random acts of violence in New York City. In a strange coincidence, Steve Buscemi is the second celebrity who starred in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire to become the victim of random violence. Buscemi’s co-star, Michael Stuhlbarg, was hit in the back of his neck by a rock in March in NYC in an unprovoked attack leading to the arrest of a vagrant, Xavier Israel.

Several women in the city, including reality star Bethenny Frankel, have also taken to social media, alleging strangers have randomly punched them on the street. However, the attack on The Fargo Star appears to be the last straw for netizens.

The recent unprovoked attack on Steve Buscemi has sparked concerns online. Fans of the actor took to X demanding the arrest of the assailant who attacked arguably one of the most beloved and entertaining character actors in the industry. An ardent fan expressed his feelings over the gratuitous violence, writing, “I don’t know who punched Steve Buscemi, but we are hunting them down. No respect for a king.”

Another added, “Whoever punched Steve Buscemi should have to wait tables in the U.S. for the rest of their lives and never get tipped.”

Whoever punched Steve Buscemi should have to wait tables in the US for the rest of their lives and never get tipped. pic.twitter.com/G61c2JxXrk — Brandy Bryant🏳️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) May 12, 2024

Steve Buscemi Random NYC Attack Sparks Memes Online

The sentiment was echoed by many who shared hilarious memes while calling out the perpetrator for attacking the beloved New Yorker, who was also a firefighter.

New Yorkers looking for the guy who punched Steve Buscemi pic.twitter.com/6meqrfhDxg — Matt Murphy (@mattpmurph) May 13, 2024

I want the head of whoever hit Steve Buscemi on a spike by sundown pic.twitter.com/wDqLlP91ag — MKUltraboost (@hashy_larry) May 12, 2024

Me when I find the guy who punched Steve Buscemi pic.twitter.com/XLmCmmWWde — Milk Chamberlain (@nick_black) May 12, 2024

Me hearing somebody punched Steve Buscemi pic.twitter.com/iqVlfkgHuf — Lamont Price (@LPizzle) May 12, 2024

The general mood on Twitter in response to the news about Steve Buscemi being assaulted: pic.twitter.com/rvnlgeNWHO — SteelPhoenix78 (@SteelPhoenix78) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department is looking for the assailant who fled the scene after striking the actor in the face. NYPD released surveillance photos of the alleged perpetrator, who was wearing a baseball cap, a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the incident.

