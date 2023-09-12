Pulp Fiction Actor Steve Buscemi Turned A Fire-Fighter To Save The 9/11 Survivors & Reportedly Worked A 12-Hour Shift

A lot of people bravely volunteered to help in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, among them was Hollywood icon Steve Buscemi. The actor, who starred in films such as ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Big Fish’, worked as part of the team of rescuers searching for survivors in the rubble of the Twin Towers.

Steve, now 65, was already a big name in the film industry when the devastating terror attacks took place. However, before he became an actor, Steve had taken the Fire Department of the City of New York civil service test when he was 18 and worked as a firefighter in the 1980s.

The actor worked 12-hour shifts over the course of several days alongside other firefighters, reports Mirror.co.uk. After the New York attacks, which claimed 2,977 lives, Steve returned to his old job to help out his former colleagues.

Details of his selfless act were initially kept secret, but the Fire Brotherhood shared a Facebook post sometime back to reveal his bravery.

Sharing a picture of Steve volunteering during 9/11, they said: “Do you recognise this man? Do you know his name? Lots of people know he’s an actor, and that his name is Steve Buscemi. What very few people realise is that he was once one of New York’s Bravest.”

“Buscemi served on one of FDNY’s busiest, Engine Co. 55 in Manhattan’s Little Italy. He later left the fire service to become a successful actor, writer and director. After 9/11/2001… Brother Buscemi returned to FDNY Engine 55.”

The post continued: “On September 12, 2001 and for several days following, Brother Steve worked 12-hour shifts alongside other firefighters digging and sifting through the rubble from the World Trade Center looking for survivors. Very few photographs and no interviews exist because he declined them. He wasn’t there for the publicity.”

Steve, who is well-known for his role as Tony Blundetto in ‘The Sopranos‘, rarely speaks about the rescue efforts.

