Steve Harvey, who has been all over the news for the past few weeks regarding the controversy of his wife Marjorie Elaine allegedly cheating on him with his personal chef and bodyguard, has now opened up about the bond they share while squashing all the unwanted gossip. The acclaimed host during a podcast cleared the air on the matter and revealed how Marjorie has always stood by him. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Steve Harvey’s divorce rumours spread like a wildfire after the cheating allegation of his wife Marjorie Elaine surfaced on the Internet. Harvey was first married to Marcia Harvey and later walked down the aisle with Mary Shackelford in 1996. In 2007, he got married to Marjorie after his divorce in 2005.

Speaking of the latest, according to Complex, Steve Harvey on his Steve Harvey Morning Show, addressed how people spoke ill about his wife and blamed her for his divorce with Mary Shackelford. On the show, the comedian stated, “The woman I married is a good woman. She’s the best thing to ever happen to me. She’s God-fearing, she’s loyal, she’s faithful, and she’s a kind and loving person.” He continued, “I don’t care what nobody say and y’all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t. She was nowhere around that.”

Steve Harvey was in no mood to stop there as he then dived deep into his relationship with Marjorie revealing, “I got divorced in 2005. My marriage was over when the Kings of Comedy was out. Y’all ain’t know that though, did you? It was over then. It wasn’t worth a quarter then. It took us this long to get to the divorce, that’s when the official paperwork came out.”

Harvey further stated, “In 2005, I had nothing. I lost the radio show we were on in L.A. on May 23, and I lost the only TV show I had on May 10. Steve Harvey had no money. Got with Marjorie on New Year’s Eve, met her, talked to her.”

He continued, “She was with her kids in Hawaii, we got together in 2006, we had nothing. She didn’t marry into no riches. I had nothing when I asked her to marry me at the end of 2006.” Harvey seemed to be a proud husband as Marjorie stood by him through thick and thin as soon things turned in his favour.

