Jimmy Fallon is currently off-air after a few writers from his staff blamed him over a toxic work environment which affected their mental health. Amid the chaos, a new tweet surfaced which highlighted how American actress and comedian Amy Poehler once stood up to Fallon after he criticized a joke of hers. The tweet came from Tina Fey’s 2013 memoir Bossypants. Scroll down to know the scoop.

For the unversed, Jimmy Fallon apologized after a few of the staffers dubbed him toxic and erratic. In his apology, the host mentioned that it was embarrassing for him and he felt really bad about it. It was also reported that he had a secret hanging out spot in a club where he used to take his writers to party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Amy Poehler, according to The Daily Mail, Tina Fey’s memoir described that Jimmy Fallon made an attempt to shut Poehler down after she made a vulgar joke in front of the Saturday Night Live (SNL) staff. For the unversed, she made her SNL debut after the 9/11 attacks. In the memoir, Fey wrote, “Amy was in the middle of some such nonsense with Seth Meyers across the table, and she did something vulgar as a joke. I can’t remember what it was exactly, except it was dirty and loud and “unladylike”. Fey in her memoir continued, “Jimmy Fallon turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said, ‘Stop that! It’s not cute! I don’t like it.’”

Well, the tense moment between Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler did not end there. According to Tina Fey’s memoir, “Amy dropped what she was doing, went black in the eyes for a second, and wheeled around on him. “I don’t f**king care if you like it.”

This left Fallon stunned as the memoir added, “Amy went right back to enjoying her ridiculous bit. With that exchange, a cosmic shift took place.”

Tina Fey in her memoir added, “Amy made it clear that she wasn’t there to be cute. She wasn’t there to play wives and girlfriends in the boys’ scenes. She was there to do what she wanted to do and she did not f**king care if you like it.”

However, in her memoir, Fey also cleared the air, “Jimmy and Amy are very good friends and there was never any real beef between them.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Getting All Over Each Other Isn’t Casual But Proof That They’re Heading For A Long-Term Romance? Netizens Are Still In Disbelief & Call Them “Mismatched”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News