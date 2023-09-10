After Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon was the recent host to face serious allegations of a toxic work environment by some current and former employees. As many as 16 members associated with the show came forward and accused the Tonight Show lead of his ‘rude’ behaviour. It looks like the team is now in damage control mode as some current staff members are getting on-record to rescue. Scroll below for more details!

Rolling Stone had previously shared a detailed report that was titled “Chaos, Comedy, and ‘Crying Rooms’: Inside Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show.” Fourteen ex employees as well as two current members got on-record and spoke about their ill experience on sets. The publication also claimed that there were 80 other associated people they reached out to but they refused to speak up as they had “nothing positive” to say about the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst all the drama, four TV producers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have spoken to DailyMail and praised their host. One of the staffers said he has to work with the host on a “daily basis” and has had to “deliver bad news” or “disagree” but continues to think very highly of him.

Jimmy Fallon’s employee shared, “From the day I walked in, I felt as if everybody was very energised and excited about creating a very positive workplace, especially Jimmy, and I work closely with him,’ one person, who has reportedly worked at the late-night talk show for two years.”

Another added, “I cannot say enough good things about him, about how he is an empathetic person, how he hears other people’s opinions [and] how he’s open to being flexible.”

Well, now it’s confusing to us because Jimmy reportedly apologized to his staff members previously on a Zoom call for his alleged behavior!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Elaine Shares A Cryptic Note On ‘Truth’ Amid ‘False’ Cheating Allegations With Her Bodyguard: “People See You In One Light…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News