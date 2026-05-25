Obsession is performing exceptionally at the box office! It experiences a significant jump at the North American box office in its second weekend despite the new releases. It is at #2 in the domestic rankings, and in just ten days, Curry Barker’s film beats fellow YouTuber Markiplier’s hit, Iron Lung. The sleeper hit has crossed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office this weekend. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Obession crosses $50 million at the domestic box office

Curry Barker’s film went crazy on its second weekend at the North American box office. In light of the film’s strong run, exhibitors have added 40 more screens in North America. It is now playing in 2,655 theaters in its home territory [USA + Canada]. In 10 days, the film has hit $52.8 million at the North American box office. Combining the Memorial Day gross of $5.8 million, the domestic cume is estimated at $58.58 million so far.

Surpasses Iron Lung’s domestic cume in 10 days!

According to Box Office Mojo, Iron Lung collected $41.1 million during its domestic run. Now, Obsession has surpassed that collection in just ten days. Surpassing Markiplier’s film in ten days highlights that the movie has crossed over from niche online fandom into mainstream theatrical success. It is expected to cross $100 million domestically in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection update

The horror hit is performing well overseas as well. It experienced a jump of 27.1% from last weekend at the international box office as well in its second weekend. The film collected $8.9 million in its second weekend across 34 markets. Allied to the $52.8 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection reached $79.78 million.

Made on a reported budget of $0.75 million to $1 million, the film is set to cross $100 million next week. The horror hit is tracking to gross between $140 million and $190 million worldwide. However, it might change owing to Backrooms‘ performance. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $58.6 million

International – $21.2 million

Worldwide – $79.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Ranking All Mel Gibson Films As A Director: Which One Delivered The Best Return Over Its Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News