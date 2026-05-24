Mel Gibson’s Filmography As An Actor/Director

After first gaining global recognition by starring in the Mad Max films, Hollywood actor Mel Gibson’s popularity as an actor reached greater heights with the Lethal Weapon franchise, followed by Braveheart, Ransom, Payback, and Edge of Darkness, among others.

As a director, Mel Gibson first went behind the camera for the 1993 drama, The Man Without a Face. Although it received mostly positive reviews from critics, the film that earned him widespread acclaim was the epic historical war drama Braveheart, for which he won the Best Director Oscar, and it performed well at the box office as well.

The Passion of the Christ’s Massive Box Office Success

His next film as a director was the biblical drama The Passion of the Christ, which hit theaters in 2004. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film earned an impressive $610.1 million worldwide against a relatively modest budget. Now, all eyes will be on its two sequels, The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One and The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part Two, which are set to hit theaters on March 26, 2027, and May 6, 2027, respectively.

Mel Gibson’s Films As a Director—Budget & Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Now, let’s take a look at the global box office performances of the films directed by Mel Gibson, according to data from Box Office Mojo, and their estimated budgets, to find out which one among them delivered the best return over its budget.

1. The Man Without a Face (1993)

Worldwide Earnings: $24.8 million

Budget: $20 million (Source)

2. Braveheart (1995)

Worldwide Earnings: $213.2 million

Budget: $72 million

3. The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Worldwide Earnings: $610.1 million

Budget: $30 million

4. Apocalypto (2006)

Worldwide Earnings: $120.7 million

Budget: $40 million

5. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Worldwide Earnings: $180.6 million

Budget: $40 million

6. Flight Risk (2025)

Worldwide Earnings: $48.7 million

Budget: $25 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

The Passion of the Christ: 20.34x Hacksaw Ridge: 4.52x Apocalypto: 3.02x Braveheart: 2.96x Flight Risk: 1.95x The Man Without a Face: 1.24x

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations show that the Mel Gibson-directed film that delivered the best return over its budget was The Passion of the Christ (20.34x), followed by Hacksaw Ridge (4.52x) and Apocalypto (3.02x). Now, it will be interesting to see how its sequels, The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One and The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part Two, perform at the box office and where they land on this list.

The Passion of the Christ Trailer

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