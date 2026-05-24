Weekend Box Office Performance & Domestic Total

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hit theaters on April 1, 2026, so the high-performing animated sequel is on the verge of completing eight weeks in theaters. After opening to an impressive $131.7 million across 4,252 North American locations, the Chris Pratt-starrer earned $4.5 million during the May 15-17 weekend, just a 32.3% drop from the previous weekend. On Friday (May 22), it added another $0.7 million, bringing its cumulative domestic total to $421.2 million.

2026’s No. 1 Film in North America

Even at this stage of its theatrical run, the animated adventure-comedy is demonstrating impressive legs and has still managed to find a spot among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart. As of now, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ranks as the top-grossing film of 2026 at the North American box office, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Trails The First Film By A Huge Margin

However, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie still needs to earn another $153.7 million to match the domestic earnings of its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $574.9 million in North America, according to Box Office Mojo. Given the current stage in its theatrical run, the sequel is highly unlikely to close that substantial gap and surpass that target.

As it continues its stellar theatrical run, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now just inches away from surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006). Keep scrolling to know how much more it needs to achieve that milestone at the domestic box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie vs. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $421.2 million

International: $550 million

Worldwide: $971.2 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – Box Office Summary

North America: $423.3 million

International: $642.9 million

Worldwide: $1.066 billion

What The Above Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie needs to earn roughly $2.1 million more to outgross Dead Man’s Chest. At its current pace, the animated blockbuster is on track to surpass that target in the coming days. However, to outgross Pirates of the Caribbean at the global box office, the sequel would need to earn another $94.8 million worldwide, a target that appears out of reach at this stage of its theatrical run. That said, the film’s final box office verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The first film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer

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