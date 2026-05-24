Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has opened with modest box-office numbers in North America. Since it has received positive word of mouth, the film is expected to exceed the industry’s projections for its opening weekend. The movie, however, has recorded the lowest opening-day collection for a Disney-era Star Wars movie. It is also one of the top five opening days of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

On the Rotten Tomatoes platform, the film received 62% from critics on the Tomatometer, and their collective consensus reads: Bountiful in action but threadbare in narrative thrust, with its episodic structure, this Star Wars is more of a skirmish that coasts on the charm of its central dynamic duo. The movie will depend heavily on how much the audience loves it.

The Mandalorian and Grogu’s opening day collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu landed at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The film collected $33 million on its Friday opening day in North America. It also includes the $12 million in gross from Thursday previews. According to some industry experts, the film might exceed projections as well, given its positive word of mouth.

Lowest opening day for Star Wars under Disney

According to the data, The Mandalorian and Grogu’s opening day collection is lower than even Solo: A Star Wars Story. For the record, the film collected $35.3 million on its opening day in North America, which is significantly more than the Jon Favreau movie. It is thus the lowest opening day ever for a Star Wars movie under Disney.

The Pedro Pascal-starrer space opera has registered the 4th biggest opening day of the year. It is the 9th biggest opening day for Memorial Day releases. Compared to last year’s Memorial Day releases, the Star Wars movie has beaten Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s $24.8 million opening day gross but is below Lilo & Stitch’s $55.9 million.

Opening weekend projection update

Currently, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is tracking to earn between $80 million and $85 million at the box office in North America over its three-day opening weekend, which is below Solo’s $84.4 million three-day weekend. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Top 5 John Krasinski Movies Ranked by IMDb – From A Quiet Place To Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News