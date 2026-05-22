Steven Spielberg and David Koepp’s Disclosure Day is all set to be released in a few weeks. After The Devil Wears Prada 2, it is the biggest release for actress Emily Blunt. It is too early for projections, but there will surely be a target for it with the fashion sequel’s release. Which Emily Blunt movie will have the biggest opening weekend by the end of the year? Here’s how much Disclosure Day must earn to become Blunt’s biggest debut of the year.

Universal Pictures will distribute the film, which features Emily Blunt alongside Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. The film’s official trailer earned widespread praise and generated immense interest in the upcoming movies. Since it is a Spielberg movie, it is becoming one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of the year.

How much did The Devil Wears Prada 2 earn on its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 recorded one of the biggest opening weekends of the year. It collected $76.7 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is reportedly the 4th-largest opening weekend of the year to date, which might change after this weekend with the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

How much does Disclosure Day need?

To surpass The Devil Wears Prada 2, Disclosure Day must earn at least a few million dollars above the fashion sequel’s domestic debut. The challenge becomes even more interesting because the two films belong to completely different genres. While The Devil Wears Prada 2 benefitted from legacy franchise appeal and broad female audience turnout, Disclosure Day relies more heavily on suspense-driven marketing, critical reception, and word of mouth. If early buzz translates into strong walk-up business, the film could potentially surprise industry trackers.

Still, if Disclosure Day manages to generate breakout word-of-mouth, Emily Blunt could have a new highest debut weekend at the box office in North America. Although plot details remain tightly guarded, the film is said to center on a small-town meteorologist, portrayed by Emily Blunt, whose quiet routine is shattered when undeniable proof of extraterrestrial existence emerges. As fear and chaos begin to ripple across the world, humanity must grapple with the terrifying realization that it may no longer be alone in the universe. Disclosure Day will be released on June 12.

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