Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu kicked off their global rollout on Wednesday. The film is eyeing a strong opening weekend at the box office worldwide. The movie is expected to beat the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie’s worldwide haul to avoid becoming the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie ever, and in its opening weekend alone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much is the upcoming movie expected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to reports, the Pedro Pascal-starrer Star Wars movie is tracking a modest opening weekend at the domestic and worldwide box office. The Jon Favreau movie is expected to earn between $65 million and $75 million in its three-day weekend and between $75 million and $85 million over the five-day opening overseas. Therefore, it is eyeing a global opening weekend between $140 million and $160 million. It will be around the global debut weekend for Solo, which was $153 million.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is the lowest-grossing film in the entire Star Wars franchise.

Excluding Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, there are 12 movies overall in the Star Wars film franchise. For the unversed, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, directed by Dave Filoni, is the first animated film in the Star Wars franchise and takes place after Attack of the Clones at the start of the Clone Wars. It is the lowest-grossing movie in the Star Wars franchise, earning just $68.2 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo].

The Mandalorian and Grogu will beat The Clone Wars in its opening weekend alone.

As Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is tracking to earn an estimated $140 million and $160 million at the worldwide box office on its opening weekend. Therefore, The Mandalorian and Grogu will surpass the entire global haul of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in its opening weekend alone and thus escape its fate from being the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie ever.

Check out the all-time top-grossing Star Wars movies worldwide:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $2.071 billion Star Wars: The Last Jedi — $1.334 billion Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — $1.077 billion Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — $1.058 billion Star Wars: The Phantom Menace — $1.046 billion Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith — $850 million Star Wars: A New Hope — $775.3 million Star Wars: Attack of the Clones — $653.7 million Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back — $550 million Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — $482 million Solo: A Star Wars Story — $392.9 million Star Wars: The Clone Wars — $68.2 million

Jon Favreau‘s Star Wars: The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver as Grogu, will be released in North America on May 22.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Shrek 2026 Re-Release North America Box Office: Inches Away From Outgrossing Matthew McConaughey’s Animated Blockbuster Sing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News