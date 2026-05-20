Adam Driver is one of the most prolific stars in the Hollywood film industry. Winning the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the actor has also portrayed a variety of characters on screen. It was in his Jurassic outing, 65, where Driver became an actor, starring solo, taking the film to a whole new level single-handedly. Meanwhile, it should be noted that he has also donned several intriguing roles alongside great actors. To celebrate his time on screen, we have ranked his five highest-grossing films, as per Box Office Mojo.

Keep on reading to be intrigued by the filmography of Adam Driver. In case you don’t know, the actor has always accepted challenging roles spanning science fiction dramas, thrillers, and even historical outings that portray some really tough battles.

5 Best Adam Driver films to watch

1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Director : J. J. Abrams

: J. J. Abrams Rotten Tomatoes Score : 93%

: 93% Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Box Office Collection: $2 Billion

Plot: Star Wars: The Force Awakens stems from a grand science-fiction franchise. It should be noted that the film even revived a legendary film saga for a new generation of audiences. Besides Adam Driver, the film also stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and others.

For those unversed, the story follows Rey, a young scavenger, and Finn, a former stormtrooper, as they get pulled into a galactic conflict against the dangerous First Order. Meanwhile, Driver plays Kylo Ren, one of the most intriguing and ruthless characters in the overall franchise.

His character is of a masked warrior who struggles between the dark side and emotional vulnerabilities. Although Ren has his times when he hates the life itself, there are moments when he is seen being confused about whether he should embrace his past all over again.

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Director : J. J. Abrams

: J. J. Abrams Rotten Tomatoes Score : 91%

: 91% Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Box Office Collection: $1.3 Billion

Plot: Star Wars: The Last Jedi follows the tale of Rey, who is portrayed by Daisy Ridley. This is where we see Luke Skywalker guiding Rey and training her to face the most ruthless force in the interstellar film franchise. Together, they are also seen going against the Resistance in their fight against the First Order.

This film is again one where Adam Driver plays his dark role of Kylo Ren. Other actors in the film include Kelly Marie Tran, Gwendoline Christie, and others.

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Director : J. J. Abrams

: J. J. Abrams Rotten Tomatoes Score : 51%

: 51% Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Box Office Collection: $1 Billion

Plot: Stemming from the Lucasfilm tales, The Rise of Skywalker is another grand entry in the long-running space opera outing. This is the third time the old cast is seen reprising their roles of Rey played by Ridley, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, John Boyega as Finn, and Driver as Kylo Ren.

While the trailer itself had a lot to offer and gave chills to the audience, the film had a very brilliant storyline as the two worlds merge into one.

4. House of Gucci

Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Rotten Tomatoes Score : 62%

: 62% Streaming On : Prime Video, Plex (rent)

: Prime Video, Plex (rent) Box Office Collection: $153 Million

Plot: The film in question is many things at once. While being a stylish crime drama, the outing also shocks its audience with its portrayal of the many characters and their greed, as well as betrayal. What makes House of Gucci an even more intriguing entry on the list is that it is directed by Ridley Scott and is based on real-life events of the highly acclaimed Gucci family. The movie stars Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons.

The film follows the story of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of fashion empire founder Guccio Gucci. While Driver plays the character of Maurizio Gucci, the role of Patrizia is donned by the fabulous Lady Gaga.

5. BlackKlansman

Director : Spike Lee

: Spike Lee Rotten Tomatoes Score : 96%

: 96% Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video Box Office Collection: $93 Million

Plot: This film is not just another thriller-drama that blends crime, tension, and a gritty social commentary; it also portrays the cruel practices that have been in existence for years.

The story of the film follows Ron Stallworth, an African-American detective who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan with the help of his partner, Flip Zimmerman. Driver is the Flip of Ron, a Jewish police officer who goes undercover in person while Stallworth communicates over the phone.

Joining Driver in the film are John David Washington, best known for Tenet, alongside Laura Harrier and Topher Grace in major roles. The thriller comedy earned $93 Million worldwide, according to the digits available on Box Office Mojo.

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