Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, has been enjoying decent buzz in the last few days. Finally, it hits theaters this Friday (May 22). Backed by the reputable banner of Dharma Productions, the film has generated some awareness among young audiences, positioning it for a decent start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Chand Mera Dil is enjoying a decent pre-release buzz

Both Lakshya and Ananya have built a decent face value among the young audience, and their pairing looks fresh and exciting. In the past, we have seen makers go wrong in the casting itself, resulting in disastrous box-office performances. However, in this case, both actors look good in their roles, and the freshness of the pair is definitely one of the film’s highlights.

Promotions have been good so far, with the assets doing their job to an extent. The music of Chand Mera Dil has been decently received by the audience, and even the trailer built some momentum, generating decent buzz. The film’s target audience is young, and keeping that in mind, the promotional content has been good so far. Having said that, it’s a word-of-mouth dependent affair and won’t score really big on the opening day.

To benefit from the lack of big Hindi releases and discounted rates

In the Hindi market, no big releases are arriving this Friday, and even holdovers won’t cause any trouble. So, for Chand Mera Dil, there’s a room to perform. Due to a lack of big releases, the final show/screen count will be good, and the film has the added benefit of discounted ticket rates. On opening day, ticket prices are 149 rupees for shows before 5 pm IST. After 5 pm IST, ticket rates will be 199 rupees. This strategy will definitely attract footfall, especially among college students.

Chand Mera Dil day 1 prediction

On the whole, backed by decent buzz, lack of competition, and smart ticket pricing, Chand Mera Dil targets a day 1 collection of 4-6 crore net at the Indian box office. With positive word of mouth, the film is likely to grow over the weekend.

With an expected start of 4-6 crore net, the Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer is likely to register Bollywood’s biggest opening for a romantic film in 2026, overtaking Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (4.38 crore).

Take a look at the top romantic openers of Bollywood in 2026 (net):

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 4.38 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein – 1.25 crore Ek Din – 1.15 crore Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 – 30 lakh

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