Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is creating ripples at the worldwide box office before marking its actual arrival. Backed by the franchise brand value, the film is selling tickets like hotcakes, and the pace has now reached its peak. Through day 1 advance booking alone, it is all set to clock the second-biggest opening of all time for Mollywood by overtaking Patriot. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report!

The Drishyam sequel has created absolute chaos at ticket windows worldwide. While there’s excitement about the threequel, what makes it more special is that it is releasing tomorrow (May 21), which coincides with Laletan’s birthday. Yesterday, we reported that the film grossed over 17.5 crore through opening-day pre-sales, and according to the latest update, it has almost touched 24 crore.

Drishyam 3 is on a riot in the advance booking!

As of 12 pm IST, Drishyam 3 has grossed a whopping 23.75 crore at the worldwide box office through day 1 advance booking. Such numbers are crazy, and with still a day to go, the film is targeting opening-day pre-sales worth 27-29 crore gross. For the 4-day extended opening weekend, the threequel has grossed a massive 32.4 crore through pre-sales.

Likely to clock Mollywood’s 2nd biggest opening through pre-sales

Patriot holds the record for the second-biggest opening of Mollywood worldwide, grossing 28.3 crore on day 1. As mentioned above, Drishyam 3 has already grossed 23.75 crore through day 1 pre-sales. So, it needs only 4.56 crore more to beat Patriot and score the second-biggest Malayalam opening with pre-sales alone, which is likely to happen.

Records the 4th highest day 1 pre-sales in Kerala

Out of 23.75 crore day 1 pre-sales collection, 6.55 crore have come from Kerala. With this, the Mohanlal starrer has recorded the fourth-highest opening-day advance booking in the state, overtaking Patriot (5.67 crore). In the final update, it will grab the second spot by beating Leo (8.8 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 opening-day pre-sales in Kerala (gross):

L2: Empuraan – 12.40 crore Leo – 8.8 crore Coolie – 8.02 crore Drishyam 3 – 6.55 crore (1 day to go) Patriot – 5.67 crore Bha Bha Bha – 4.3 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 4.3 crore Pushpa 2 – 3.93 crore Malaikkottai Vaaliban – 3.82 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 3.76 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Only 4.95 Crore Away From Making History For Suriya

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News