Drishyam 3 Box Office Pre-Opening Record: Mohanlal Surpasses Every Single Malayalam Film
Drishyam 3 Box Office Pre-Opening Record: Mohanlal Nails An Achievement! (Photo Credit –Facebook)

The phenomenon of Georgekutty is officially back, and the box office is in a riot! Whenever Mohanlal joins forces with director Jeethu Joseph for this legendary thriller franchise, history is completely rewritten. As Drishyam 3 gears up for its highly anticipated global theatrical arrival, the craze among fans and family audiences has reached an all-time high!

Mohanlal Creates History With Pre-Sales

Mohanlal has created history with the pre-sales of the franchise. The actor, in fact, now holds the top two spots for the biggest pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BookMyShow. Currently, his thriller franchise has surpassed every single Malayalam film except for one when it comes to the pre-sales of the tickets.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Pre-Sales

According to the latest advance booking reports, Drishyam 3 is already the second-highest advance ticket sales for a Malayalam film ever on BMS! It would be impossible for the film to hit the top spot, which is owned by L2: Empuraan, with pre-sales of 1+ million on BMS.

The real-time tracking data shows that the momentum for this suspense thriller has been skyrocketing over the past few days. As of May 20, by 1 PM, the film has hit a total of 454.4K tickets on BMS. It has comfortably pushed past massive blockbusters like The GOAT Life and Aadu 3.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of the Malayalam films on BMS.

  1. L2: Empuraan: 1.33M
  2. Drishyam 3: 454.4K (Till 1 PM, May 20)
  3. The GOAT Life: 309K
  4. Aadu3: 235K
  5. MalaikottaiVaaliban: 204K
  6. BhaBhaBa: 202K 
  7. Patriot: 188.29K
  8. Turbo: 161K
  9. Thudarum: 132K 
  10. Kalamkaval: 115K 

With a total of 454.5K tickets already locked and loaded before the first show even commences, Drishyam 3 is sitting pretty on top of a goldmine. The brand value of the franchise, combined with the pure curiosity to discover how Georgekutty outsmarts the legal system yet again, has converted the film into an absolute must-watch.

Drishyam 3 BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket pre-sales of the film on BMS.

  • May 10: 72.38K
  • May 11: 37.72K
  • May 12: 25.13K
  • May 13: 21.57K
  • May 14: 20.03K
  • May 15: 25.88K
  • May 16: 27.77K
  • May 17: 41.89K
  • May 18: 59.37K
  • May 19: 97.37K
  • May 20: 25.6K (till 1 PM)

Total: 454.5K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Only 4.95 Crore Away From Making History For Suriya

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