Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is making noise for all the right reasons. After a gripping trailer, advance bookings have picked up both in India and overseas. For the opening weekend, pre-sales have gone well above the 20 crore mark at the worldwide box office, with a majority of bookings coming in for day 1. In the meantime, the film has recorded the fifth-highest day 1 pre-sales in Kerala. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The release of the Drishyam threequel is turning out to be a big celebration, and it’s no less than an event for Mollywood. Laletan’s return as Georgekutty is highly anticipated by fans and neutral movie buffs, resulting in urgency. This urgency is clearly reflected at the ticket windows, where tickets are selling at an impressive pace. The release of the film has become more special because the release date coincides with the superstar’s birthday (May 21).

Drishyam 3 crosses the 24 crore mark in worldwide pre-sales

As per the latest update, Drishyam 3 has grossed a superb 24 crore+ at the worldwide box office through advance bookings for the entire 4-day extended opening weekend (May 21-24). With two more days to go, the film is targeting a gross of 32-35 crore. Such numbers are outstanding for the film, which isn’t completely a mass entertainer.

Out of 24 crore+, Drishyam 3 has sold tickets worth 17.5 crore+ for day 1, which is huge. With still two more days to go, the final number is expected to touch the 23-25 crore mark or might even go higher. Such pre-sales clearly hint at a start of 50 crore+ at the worldwide box office.

Records the 5th highest day 1 pre-sales in Kerala

In the home state, the Mohanlal starrer is spitting fire at the box office. It has already grossed a solid 5.3 crore through day 1 pre-sales. With this, the film has recorded the fifth-highest opening-day pre-sales in Kerala. With still enough time left, expect it to grab the second spot or the top spot.

Take a look at the top 10 opening-day pre-sales in Kerala (gross):

L2: Empuraan – 12.40 crore Leo – 8.8 crore Coolie – 8.02 crore Patriot – 5.67 crore Drishyam 3 – 5.3 crore (2 days to go) Bha Bha Bha – 4.3 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 4.3 crore Pushpa 2 – 3.93 crore Malaikkottai Vaaliban – 3.82 crore The Greatest Of All Time– 3.76 crore

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