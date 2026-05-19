Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, is on track to become a big box office success. Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, it looked like a risky bet, but its ongoing momentum has surprised everyone. The response on the ground level has been impressive, helping the film cross 80 crore in domestic net collections and 140 crore in worldwide gross collections. In the meantime, it has surpassed Singam 2’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 4!

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama had a powerful opening weekend and maintained its excellent momentum on the first Monday. In India, it grossed a whopping 16.87 crore yesterday, a very minimal drop from day 1’s 18.29 crore. Overall, it has grossed 97.11 crore (82.3 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has grossed a solid 47 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection is 144.11 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 82.3 crore

India gross – 97.11 crore

Overseas gross – 47 crore

Worldwide gross – 144.11 crore

Karuppu becomes Suriya’s highest-grossing film!

With 144.11 crore, Karuppu has become Suriya’s highest-grossing film globally, dethroning Singam 2 (122.8 crore). Singam 2 has been ruling the top spot since 2013. So, after a 12-year wait, the actor has got a new highest-grosser. Soon, it’ll also become his first 200 crore grosser, and there’s a chance of hitting the 300 crore milestone as well.

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of Suriya globally:

Karuppu – 144.11 crore (4 days) Singam 2 – 122.8 crore 24 – 108.9 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 105.2 crore Anjaan – 83.55 crore

Karuppu is a much-needed money spinner for Kollywood, as no big films performed well in 2026. Before Jana Nayagan and Jailer 2, the film provided a much-needed momentum to the Tamil film industry at the worldwide box office.

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Pictures. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. It was released in theaters in Tamil and Telugu on May 15.

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