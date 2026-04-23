Trisha Krishnan has a career spanning over two decades. Over time, she has carved out a path in the film industry and proven her versatility. Now, after years in the industry and featuring in various projects, she has a staggering net worth worth mentioning. From blockbuster films to brand endorsements and smart investments, she has created an impressive financial portfolio—making her one of the most bankable stars in the South today.

Trisha Krishnan Net Worth 2026: How Much Is Her Fortune?

Based on the reports stated by Moneycontrol as of 2026, Trisha Krishnan has an estimated net worth of ₹85 crore. This amount is reported by combining her film earnings, brand deals, and more. She has always been very strategic about her financial planning.

Trisha Krishnan Career Graph: From Debut To Stardom

Trisha made her debut with Jodi in 1999. She peaked in the early 2000s and featured in movies across the Tamil and Telugu industries, including Varsham, Ghilli, Saamy, 96, and Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule. However, with age and time, she paced herself and walked with evolving trends. Despite a new generation entering, she continued to showcase her talent and appeared in movies like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Ponniyin Selvan.

A major chunk of her income flows from the film projects. Reports suggest that she took ₹5 crore for Leo, which also starred Vijay. And based on the industry talk, she charges around ₹10 to 12 crore per movie. The rise in her salary demand proves how much she has worked on herself to reach there, with her credibility and power-packed performances. Endorsement deals bring in a steady flow of income, and reportedly earn around ₹9 crore annually through brand collaborations.

Trisha Krishnan’s Real Estate & Luxury Assets

She owns a premium residence in Chennai valued at ₹10-12 crore and another property in Hyderabad valued at ₹6-7 crore. While Chennai is her original base, her Hyderabad house keeps her close to the Telugu film industry. Both of the real estates are strategically planned.

She lives a luxurious lifestyle and owns a series of four-wheelers, including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a BMW 5-Series, a Range Rover Evoque, and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. All of these assets would be worth ₹3-4 crore. In the South Indian film industry, Trisha Krishnan remains a well-known name.

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