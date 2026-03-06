Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan make one of the most popular on-screen duos of Kollywood. They have been working together on films for many years, and to date, their chemistry remains magical. Apart from winning hearts, their box office record is also impressive. In fact, the last movie they did together was also successful at the Indian box office, earning a whopping 300 crore+ net. Let’s discuss their movies together and the success ratio below!

3 out of 5 successful films for Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s duo

Vijay and Trisha starred in their first film together in 2004, Ghilli. It was reportedly made at a budget of 8 crore, and it grossed 37.2 crore in India. It became a major commercial success. It was followed by Thirupachi (2005). Made at a reported budget of 14 crore, the film did a business of 32.25 crore gross in India and was a commercial success.

The third collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan was a box-office failure in India. It grossed around 20 crore. Their fourth film, Kuruvi (2008), was also an underperformer with a collection of around 31 crore gross (estimates). Their fifth and last film together was Leo. Made at a budget of 300 crore, it earned 341.04 crore net (402.42 crore gross), emerging as a success with a plus verdict.

One of the most successful Kollywood pairs

As we can see, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan collaborated on five films, of which three were successful at the Indian box office. This gives them a success ratio of 60%, which is really impressive, making them one of the most successful pairs in Tamil cinema.

Although Vijay has announced his exit from cinema, fans will be hoping for a surprise comeback from the superstar, and it’ll be an absolute treat to watch him share the screen space with Trisha in the future.

Take a look at Vijay and Trisha’s films together, along with their domestic collections (gross):

Ghilli – 37.2 crore

Thirupachi – 32.25 crore

Aathi – 20 crore

Kuruvi – 31 crore

Leo – 402.42 crore

