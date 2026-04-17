From delivering one of Bollywood’s most iconic monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to becoming the face of successful blockbuster franchises like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan has come a long way. Once known as an outsider seeking to establish a name, the actor is today one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, and his growing wealth reflects this.

With back-to-back box office hits, major brand deals, and a luxurious lifestyle, Kartik’s net worth has made him a hot topic among fans since 2016. So, just how much is the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star worth in 2026?

What Is Kartik Aaryan’s Net Worth in 2026?

According to the latest Zee News report, Kartik Aaryan is estimated to have a net worth of about 250 crore, based on film fees, asset valuations, and various endorsements. As per Hindustan Times, the actor is said to charge between 40 crore and 50 crore per movie, as compared to 1.5 lakh he got when he starred in a movie in 2011. However, following the box office failure of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the actor reduced his fee by ₹15 crore as a gesture to ease the losses, reported News18.

His hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, particularly the commercial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the theatrical success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has significantly increased his market value and earned him an IIFA award for best actor in a lead role.

Outside of movies, Kartik has also made a big mark in the endorsement industry, being linked to brands such as Cadbury Silk, Superdry, Armani Exchange, boAt, and McDonald’s, and reportedly charging between 3-5 crore per campaign.

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Inside Kartik Aaryan’s Luxury Lifestyle: House, Cars & Assets

As per a Financial Times report, the actor has a plush ₹17.5 crore apartment in the coveted celebrity neighborhood of Juhu in Mumbai. It is also reported that he invested more than ₹13 crores in a high-end office in 2025. Moreover, his garage is also newsworthy. Kartik is said to have luxury cars, including a McLaren GT, priced at approximately ₹4.7 crore, a Range Rover SV, a Lamborghini Urus, and, most recently, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, worth up to ₹1.7 crore, added in the last month.

To an actor who used to be a paying guest in Mumbai while pursuing auditions, this is one of the most incredible stories of struggle to superstardom in Bollywood.

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Kartik Aaryan’s net worth in 2026 is not merely a figure but an indication of a ten-year growth through hard work, box office reputation, and astute career decisions. From starting out as an outsider to becoming a blockbuster star, he continues to grow both in stardom and wealth. With exciting projects like Naagzilla lined up, his success story in Bollywood is only getting bigger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

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