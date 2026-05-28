Farhan Akhtar is one of Bollywood’s most versatile personalities, working as an actor, producer, director, singer, and screenwriter. He started his career early, at 17, though it did not take off until 1999. Now, through his production company, brand endorsements, and successful career, he has an incredible net worth in crores.

He is currently in the headlines for his dispute with actor Ranveer Singh over his upcoming production, Don 3. However, it has not stopped him from taking on new projects and relishing the success of his older works.

The actor is well known for producing, writing, and acting. Some of his famous works include Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Nahi Milegi Dobara. Let’s take a look at Farhan Akhtar‘s net worth in 2026 and how he got to where he is today.

How Much Is Farhan Akhtar’s Net Worth In 2026?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates film actor and producer Farhan Akhtar’s net worth at $20 million, equivalent to ₹191.5 crore at the current mid-market exchange rate of 2026. With his ongoing projects, his net worth will continue to grow. According to GQ India, Farhan charges between INR 3 and 4 crore per project and earns a steady income from film direction and music albums. The actor even earned INR 45 lakh for each episode of Oye! It’s Friday, according to reports by Times of India.

Farhan Akhtar Income: Production House & Brand Endorsements

Farhan Akhtar primarily works in Hindi films and made his debut as a producer in 1999 with the film Dil Chahta Hai. He now earns from a diverse range of sources, from film production to brand endorsements.

According to Box Office India, he worked on projects such as Lakshya (2004), starring Hrithik Roshan, which grossed INR 41.68 crore, and Don (2006), starring Shah Rukh Khan, which grossed over INR 106.3 crore. With the film Rock On (2008), Farhan Akhtar made his playback and singing debut, which opened doors for him to work both in front of and behind the camera.

Farhan is also the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, the studio behind hits such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, and Mirzapur. He also makes a living from his live music concerts and performances with his band, Farhan Live. He has even promoted many renowned brands such as Nu Republic, Titan, Park Avenue, IndusInd Bank, and Amway India in the past few years and is known to have invested in various start-ups such as Ola Electric, Hocco Ice Cream, and Bira 91.

Farhan Akhtar’s Luxury Homes & Car Collection

According to Lifestyle Asia, both Farhan and his wife, Shibani Akhtar, own a 10,000-square-foot luxurious villa called Vipassana in Bandra, Mumbai, which is worth INR 35 crore. They also have a farmhouse in Khandala, which they use for family vacations, and have a luxurious car collection, including a Porsche Cayman, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz.

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Among the luxury vehicles in Farhan Akhtar’s car collection is the Porsche Cayman 718 GTS, reportedly priced at around Rs 1.47 crore. The actor-filmmaker also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLE worth nearly Rs 96.40 lakh. His impressive garage further includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D and a Mercedes-Benz ML 350, estimated to cost around Rs 88 lakh and Rs 67 lakh, respectively.

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