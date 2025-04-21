Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar once admitted feeling ‘angry and betrayed’ when his father, Javed Akhtar, married actress Shabana Azmi. Read on to know more.

The latest Prime Video docu-series, Angry Young Men, reflects on the professional and personal lives of popular Hindi cinema screenwriters in the 1970s, particularly Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

In the series, Farhan opened up about his emotional phase when Javed remarried actress Shabana Azmi. Farhan shared, “There was a phase when I was angry with him; I felt betrayed by him. There were all those normal emotions that I did go through as a child growing up. It took time to go back to normal with my dad. Shabana played a big part in creating that normalcy.”

Talking about the same, director Zoya Akhtar also shared that it did take some time to accept the new marriage. She said, “After the split happened, we lived with our mother. So, we ended up spending more time with our mother. But, yaa.. It took time to go back to normal with my dad, and I think Shabana has played a big part in creating that normalcy.”

In the final episode of the show, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar opened up on feeling guilty towards his then-wife, Honey Irani. Javed said, “Honey is one person in the world towards whom I feel guilty. And she is the only person. 60 to 70% of the responsibility lies on my shoulder, for the failure of that marriage. Agar mujhe itni bhi samajh hoti jitni aaj hai, perhaps things would have not gone wrong. It is very difficult to accept, but that’s how it is.”

In the same series, Shabana Azmi also reflected back on her decisions. The actress shared, “I wanted to explain my point of view, but then I figured if I did that, I would end up hurting far too many people. So wisdom lay in keeping quiet and not explaining myself and getting the brickbats, which obviously I would get. And I give a huge credit to Honey because she could have easily filled the children with tales against me. She just didn’t do that. She gave them the security that you don’t have to consider her an evil stepmother. She and I have a very warm and really nice relationship.”

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar was first married to Honey Irani in 1972. The former couple parted ways in 1985 and have two children, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar. Javed Akhtar then married actress Shabana Azmi in 1984.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Did Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Had A Dreamy Steamy Sequence With His Padmavati Deepika Padukone? When Sanjay Leela Bhansali Put A Disclaimer After Wild Rumours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News