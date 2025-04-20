Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most successful on-screen pairs in Bollywood. But their romance once made more noise than their hit movies. Remember when Sonam Kapoor called the ‘RK’ tattoo “scars of the battle” while the Animal actor called his ex-girlfriend brave? Scroll below for a blast from the past!

We all know Deepika had given her all in her relationship with Ranbir. Their romance blossomed while they were working together on Bachna Ae Haseeno. Things were going so well that the actress went on to get an ink dedicated to her then-boyfriend on the nape of her neck.

Deepika Padukone had no regrets about her tattoo and kept the ink for a very long time. But she went all out, exposing the dark side of their relationship by calling Ranbir Kapoor a “cheater” on Koffee With Karan. Dirty laundry was washed in public as his other ex, Sonam Kapoor, called her a “terrible boyfriend” and a “mama’s boy.” That’s not it; she had an epic reply to DP’s tattoo, which she called the “scars of the battle.”

Later, when Ranbir Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan, he called his former partner, Deepika Padukone, brave. Karan Johar asked RK how he feels about his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star having “no plans” to remove the tattoo.

To this, RK responded, “It’s her call. I mean it was something that she probably did when we were in a relationship. It’s not that I endorse the fact that she did it, but that was her choice. I think she was brave enough to do it and I think she’s braver enough right now.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

It is rumored that Ranbir Kapoor cheated on Deepika Padukone with Katrina Kaif, which led to the downfall of their relationship. He dated his Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star for seven years before calling it quits in 2016. He’s now married to Alia Bhatt.

