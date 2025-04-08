Dharma Productions and Gippy Grewal’s latest offering, Akaal is all set to be released in the theatres on April 10, 2025. The magnum opus from Punjwood has been garnering all the attention right since its inception. Here are 5 reasons why you simply cannot miss this period drama on the big screen.

1- A Larger Than Life Experience

Akaal offers you a larger-than-life experience with its action sequences, riveting background scores, and powerful cinematography. A cinematic spectacle that can only be consumed in the theatres. The film can also be a game changer for the Punjabi film industry and you cannot miss this one on the big screen.

2- Soul Stirring Message

Akaal brings to light the bravery and courage of the Khalsa warriors. It highlights the core principle of the Sikh community to face any obstacle head-on. This latest offering from Dharma Productions and Gippy Grewal is a must-watch for the younger generation.

3- A Powerful Star Cast

The film boasts of a stellar star cast consisting of Gippy Grewal, Nikitin Dheer, Nimrat Khaira, Mita Vashisht, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Shinda Grewal. Trust this team to never let a dull moment enter the scene. The strong performances by this ensemble are bound to result in perfection onscreen.

4- Soundtracks

Akaal furthermore consists of some endearing soundtracks that will resonate with the music enthusiasts. Some of the songs have already gone viral on social media. Artists like Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh have lent their vocals to melodious tracks like ‘Kan Kan’ and ‘Ik Vaada.’

5- Creative Collaboration

Akaal brings together a visionary production house like Dharma Productions foraying into the Punjabi film industry. The coming together of a maverick like Gippy Grewal along with the vision of Dharma Productions is bound to create some magic. A prime attention to such ambitious and projects will help in bringing more quality regional cinema to the forefront.

Take A Look At The Akaal Trailer

