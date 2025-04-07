Recently, Aamir Khan, in an interaction with the media, blamed OTT platforms for the failure of films at the box office. Now, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has discussed another reason for the failure of Hindi films and the success of South Indian films at the box office!

In an interview, the filmmaker blamed one basic reason for audiences not turning in the theaters to watch the film – the ever-high ticket prices in the multiplexes. Pointing out how this is a real-estate business model, Dhulia discussed the difference in ticket rates between the North and South.

Discussing the issue in a podcast ANI, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “Aapko ticket thodi bech rahe hain picture ka, aapko parking ka ticket bech rahe hain, popcorn bech rahe hain, samosa bech rahe hain, kya kya tacos bech rahe hain, saath mein ticket bhi bech rahe hain. Aapko bus bade se TV pe picture dikha rahe hain, samosa bhi mehenga khila rahe hain aur aap khushi khushi jaa rahe hain.”

The filmmaker also compared the ticket prices of multiplexes and single screens that rule the South, and said, “South mein average theater capacity 75% hai, Hindi mein bus 25% hai. Kyun? Kyunki wahan pe ticket ke rates pe cap hai. Yahan to kuch bhi ticket ka rate kariye aap. Ticket ke rates jo inhone badha rakhe hain, kaun jaayega itni mehengi picture dekhne.”

Tigmanshu Dhulia also pointed out why the re-releases are earning money in the theaters and said, “Ye re-runs mein picture chal kyun rahi hain kyunki inke ticket rates kam hain. Sanam Teri Kasam chal gayi, Tumbbad chal gayi, Rockstar chal gayi. Kyun chal gayi, jab release hui thi to flop thi, kyunki ticket ke rates kam hain, baat samajh mein kyun nahi aa rahi logon ko.”

Netizens have agreed to his point and discussed the issue in a thread on Reddit. A user wrote Tigmanshu's most famous dialogue from Gangs Of Wasseypur, "Jab tak hindustan main saneema hai….just came to true.." Another comment read, "His point of about Screen Size is so true. Thankfully, I live in an area where there are two Single Screen still operating.

