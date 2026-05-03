Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have captured widespread attention after the Euphoria star seemingly confirmed their rumored relationship through her Stagecoach Festival Instagram post. As public interest in the pair grows, many are comparing their personal fortunes. While Sweeney has quickly become one of Hollywood’s rising financial stars, Braun’s decades in entertainment and investment have made him one of the industry’s wealthiest executives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

What Is Sydney Sweeney’s Net Worth?

Sydney Sweeney’s estimated net worth is approximately $40 million, fueled by acting success, brand partnerships, and expanding business ventures, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sweeney has earned millions through major acting roles, including a reported $7.5 million paycheck for The Housemaid and $2 million for Anyone But You. She also receives substantial producer income through Fifty-Fifty Films. Outside Hollywood, endorsement deals with brands such as Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, Ford, and American Eagle reportedly generate around $10 million annually. Her lingerie company, SYRN, further strengthens her financial growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Talking about her real estate, Sweeney has built an impressive real estate portfolio worth over $22 million. Her properties include a $3 million home in Westwood, a $6.2 million Bel-Air estate purchased above asking price, and a $13.5 million oceanfront mansion in Summerland Key, Florida, featuring luxury amenities such as a saltwater infinity pool, a guest house, and private coastal views.

Her assets include ownership of a restored 1969 Ford Bronco, a 1965 Ford Mustang, a 1956 Ford F100, a custom Ford Mustang GT, a Fiat 500 Jolly, and a Hummer H1, according to HotCars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Her production company, fashion businesses, and endorsement deals continue to grow her wealth beyond acting, making her a strong long-term business presence.

What Is Scooter Braun’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scooter Braun’s estimated net worth falls between $500 million and $1 billion, making him substantially wealthier than Sweeney.

Braun built his fortune by managing global stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande while earning significant returns from investments in Uber, Spotify, Pinterest, and Bitcoin. His $840 million pre-tax gain from selling Ithaca Holdings to HYBE remains one of his biggest financial successes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Braun (@scooterbraun)

Braun’s real estate portfolio is a major part of his wealth. He bought a $13.1 million Brentwood mansion in 2014, later expanded it with an $18 million neighboring property, and purchased another $65 million Brentwood estate after his divorce. He also bought Ellen DeGeneres’ Montecito estate, Villa Tragara, for $36 million, previously sold another Montecito home for $28 million, and sold an Austin waterfront mansion for $18.5 million in Bitcoin.

Although his car collection is not public, beyond music management, Braun’s wealth includes private jets, valuable art collections, cryptocurrency investments, and major profits from high-profile music catalog sales, including his reported $265 million gain from Taylor Swift-related deals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Braun (@scooterbraun)

While Sydney Sweeney’s wealth is rapidly growing, Scooter Braun’s established billion-dollar business empire keeps him far ahead financially, making him the richer half of this headline-making pairing.

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