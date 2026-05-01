He’s danced his way through Saltburn, set jaws dropping in The Banshees of Inisherin, and steadily crafted a Hollywood career full of surprises and an Oscar nomination. But behind the accolades and viral moments, one question is being asked: How much money has Barry Keoghan made from this stardom?

The numbers are real, the rise is fast, and the talent backs the star and his net worth.

Barry Keoghan’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barry Keoghan’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million. This figure accounts for his earnings through acting in movies and television, primarily from Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Eternals, and Chornobyl. What’s striking is the timing; most of his biggest commercial and critical successes have been in recent years, suggesting it is likely to rise.

Keoghan’s nomination for an Academy Award for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin and his leading role in Saltburn, a big-budget role, have propelled his career to a new level, placing him in the bracket where actors begin to earn much larger paychecks.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan on set of SALTBURN (2023) pic.twitter.com/Ra96Wrtes9 — DxTCinema (@DxTCinema) May 24, 2025

Saltburn Earnings: From Indie Cinema To Hollywood

While precise salary details for Barry Keoghan remain undisclosed, it’s standard practice for actors at this career stage to keep salaries private, but his career path indicates a dramatic increase in his salary.

Keoghan started in indie films, where the budget is modest but the work is often creatively challenging. These early roles established him and led to bigger roles. This shift was clear in roles like Dunkirk and Marvel’s Eternals, where actors typically command higher salaries because of the films’ scope and global popularity.

By the time Keoghan starred in The Banshees of Inisherin, he was in a position where his critical success became a bargaining tool. His leading role in Saltburn solidified his status as a bankable actor, likely earning him a $3 million paycheck, as per Cosmopolitan. He has also earned money through endorsements.

Barry Keoghan’s Heartbreaking Monologue in DUNKIRK “Sea Cadet, it’s the only thing I’ve ever done. I told my dad I’ve, I’ve done nothing at school. But I know I would do something one day. Maybe get in the local paper. Maybe my teachers would see it.” pic.twitter.com/tilXlhQuEf — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) July 18, 2023

Keoghan is a global ambassador for luxury fashion label Burberry, a partnership confirmed by the brand. He has also starred in campaigns, such as “It’s Always Burberry Weather,” underscoring his ever-growing role in high-end fashion.

More recently, British GQ has reported on his ongoing partnership with the brand and his work with its creative team, solidifying this as an active and significant endorsement.

Final Take

Barry Keoghan’s estimated $8 million net worth in 2026 is indicative of a career that is still on the rise. He hasn’t been tied to one particular genre. Keoghan has created value through a combination of critical success, placement in key roles with some of the biggest franchises, and savvy brand deals. And if he continues on his path, this may very well add more to his financial career.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Ving Rhames Net Worth 2026: How Rich Is The Mission: Impossible Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News