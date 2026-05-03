Aditya Dhar’s directorial, Dhurandhar 2, has already achieved a lot but still continues to attract footfalls. Despite multiple new releases running alongside, the magnum opus is enjoying good traction at the Indian box office. It’s been in theaters for over 6 weeks now, but collections have yet to dip below 1 crore. Amid such a glorious run, the film has made history with its return on investment (ROI).

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 45 days?

Before we talk about ROI, let’s discuss how much the Dhurandhar sequel has earned so far. Yesterday, on the seventh Saturday, day 45, it scored an estimated 2.4 crore. Compared to day 44’s 1.05 crore, it posted an impressive 128.57% jump. Overall, it has earned an estimated 1175.53 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. It equals 1387.12 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 690 crore

Week 2 – 271 crore

Week 3 – 120 crore

Week 4 – 58 crore

Week 5 – 20.63 crore

Week 6 – 12.45 crore

crore Day 44 – 1.05 crore

Day 45 – 2.4 crore

Total – 1175.53 crore

Makes history in ROI

Dhurandhar 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 1175.53 crore net. So, in 45 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 950.53 crore. Calculated further, it equals 422.45% returns. It has secured a super duper hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

With an ROI of 950.53 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has made history as the first film to achieve an ROI of 950 crore at the Indian box office. With a more push, it could have achieved an ROI of 1000 crore, but now, it won’t do so.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 1175.53 crore

ROI – 950.53 crore

ROI% – 422.45%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

More about the film

The spy action thriller is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film was theatrically released on March 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 23: Recovers 71% Of Budget, To Conclude Below 45 Crore Net

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News