2026 has been an interesting year so far, as far as the box office performance of horror films is concerned. Although the critically acclaimed zombie sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple did not perform as expected, some others managed to draw audiences to theaters. At the time of writing, Scream 7 is the highest-grossing horror movie of 2026 so far with an impressive $207.6 million worldwide haul, according to Box Office Mojo.

Lee Cronin’s latest directorial effort, The Mummy, clinched the No. 2 spot among this year’s horror releases after recently outgrossing Sam Raimi’s Send Help, according to Box Office Mojo. It remains to be seen whether it can retain its No. 2 spot amid eagerly anticipated horror films like Evil Dead Burn, Insidious 6, and Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil, all lined up for release in the coming months.

After playing for over two weeks in theaters, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has grossed $119.4 million worldwide. However, it is virtually impossible for it to now surpass the global earnings of Brendan Fraser’s 1999 hit, The Mummy ($417.6 million), according to Box Office Mojo, and its sequels and Tom Cruise’s 2017 reboot, which grossed $409.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now, first, let’s take a look at how Lee Cronin’s The Mummy performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.8 million

International: $93.6 million

Worldwide: $119.4 million

As it continues its theatrical run, let’s take a look at how Lee Cronin’s The Mummy stacks up against the Saw franchise and whether it can outgross Saw III, the highest-grossing film in the series at the global box office.

Saw Franchise – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here are the worldwide totals of each film in the Saw franchise, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Saw (2004): $103.1 million Saw II (2005): $147.7 million Saw III (2006): $164.9 million Saw IV (2007): $139.4 million Saw V (2008): $113.9 million Saw VI (2009): $68.2 million Saw 3D (2010): $136.2 million Jigsaw (2017): $103 million Spiral (2021): $40.6 million Saw X (2023): $112.8 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures show the top-grossing entry in the Saw franchise is Saw III, which earned $164.9 million globally. With a current worldwide total of $119.4 million, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy needs to earn an additional $45.5 million to outgross Saw III.

The Mummy has been performing well not only in North America but also in several international markets, including multiple European regions, Mexico, and India. So, whether it can close this $45.5 million gap to surpass Saw III may depend on how strongly it holds in both the domestic and overseas markets in the next 2-3 weeks. That said, it’s still a tough target to achieve at this stage. However, the final verdict will be clear as its theatrical run continues.

What’s Lee Cronin’s The Mummy All About?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert, she is assumed to be lost forever. Eight years later, the girl suddenly returns, and this shocks the family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Trailer

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