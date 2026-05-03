Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm has chosen a poor time to be released in the theaters. Viewers are more occupied with The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated feature opened with poor numbers on its opening day in North America, and the opening weekend is not looking much better. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is loosely based on George Orwell’s popular novel, featuring voices of Seth Rogen, Gaten Matarazzo, Steve Buscemi, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Kieran Culkin, Woody Harrelson, Jim Parsons, Andy Serkis, Kathleen Turner, and Iman Vellani. It received only 25% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ consensus reads “All Animal Farm adaptations are equal, but some Animal Farm adaptations are more watchable than others.”

How much has Animal Farm earned on its opening day at the box office in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Animal Farm has landed at #6 in the domestic rankings. It has collected over $1.1 million on its opening day at the North American box office. The film has been released across 2,600 theaters in North America. The film is facing tentpole giants at the box office, which is adding more perils to the animated feature.

Projected opening weekend update

Word of mouth is mixed to negative, which spells trouble for the film’s box office run. According to Deadline’s report, Andy Serkis-helmed Animal Farm is expected to earn around $3.3 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It has received a C- rating on CinemScore, a low one, which will affect the film’s collection.

What is the film about?

The story follows a group of farm animals who rise against their neglectful human owner, hoping to build a fair and equal society. But as time passes, the pigs—led by the power-hungry Napoleon—begin to take control, twisting the ideals of the revolution. What started as a fight for equality slowly turns into a dictatorship, with the pigs becoming just as oppressive as the humans they once overthrew. Andy Serkis-helmed Animal Farm was released on May 1.

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