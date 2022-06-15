Iman Vellani is making headlines and how. The young Marvel debutante is talk of the Tinsel town as she’s the first Pakistani actress to get a solo show in MCU. From critics to fans to her friends in the industry, everyone has been raving about her performance in ‘Ms Marvel’. Recently, in an interview Vellani spoke about how she met Loki actor Tom Hiddleston and it also has a Spider-Man actor Tom Holland’s connection to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Now, Hiddleston is a huge and popular English actor and portrays the strong character of Loki in MCU. He happens to be Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) brother and enjoys a massive fan following for his character. Coming back to the topic, Vellani actually wanted to meet both the Tom’s but ended up meeting just one.

Advertisement

Speaking to the interviewers, Iman Vellani said, “I came to work in my pyjamas that day! It was terrifying but he was actually the sweetest guy ever and he ended up living in our apartment! We worked out with Tom Hiddleston! We ran into him at the gym and suddenly we were all doing reps together.”

Iman Vellani continued and added, “We shot Ms. Marvel right next door to Loki and No Way Home. I’ve been there two weeks and I go to Marvel’s head of security like ‘Yo Barry, I haven’t met any of the Toms yet! He comes back 15 minutes later and says ‘Tom Hiddleston wants to meet you’.”

Isn’t he a darling? We love him even more now.

The Ms Marvel actress also spoke about meeting Marvel’s president Kevin Feige and said, “He was trying to talk to me, and I stared at him until he left, and then I went back to my trailer and cried the hardest I’ve ever cried before.” Haha. It’s okay to be nervous, Iman. We got you!

What are your thoughts on Iman Vellani meeting Tom Hiddleston on the sets of Ms Marvel? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Christian Bale Was Once Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Mother & Sister In His Hotel Suite, Who Then Filed A Police Case On Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram