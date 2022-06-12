Ms. Marvel is the newest superhero venture which has been leaving the world quite intrigued and invested. If you are a fan of the MCU, you are probably already aware that the series has one of the most inclusive superhero characters of all time. However, were you aware that actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from Never Have I Ever fame was the popular choice for the role before Iman Vellani was finalized?

For the unversed, the series kicked off in the second week of June and has been enjoying positive reviews so far. It has been created by Bisha K Ali and features actors like Aramis Knight and Matt Lintz, amongst others. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also has a pivotal role in the film as its plot is set in southern Asia.

Before the actor for Ms. Marvel’s lead character, Kamala Khan, was finalized, most rumours suggested that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be the one taking up the role. When asked about it in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she straight up denied the speculations, clarifying why she does not want to play a Pakistani character.

“I’ve seen a couple of posts about that, but honestly, no. Kamala Khan is Pakistani and I’m Tamil. If there was a Tamil superhero, I wouldn’t want to see a Pakistani girl playing [her]. I would say, ‘Really? You couldn’t find anybody who was Tamil?’ So why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community? That wouldn’t be fair”, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said.

Speaking about how she would be delighted to be a part of Marvel, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, “Trust me, I’d love to be a superhero. I love Marvel so much. I could be the daughter of Deadpool or his apprentice or something. Maybe Deadpool adopts a South Asian girl. It would make sense — Ryan Reynolds and I would both make the Canadian jokes.”

