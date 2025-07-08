Christopher Nolan’s epic war film Dunkirk has soared back into the spotlight after eight years since its release. Now, it is dominating the streaming charts across the globe. While Nolan is busy with his upcoming project, The Odyssey, based on Homer’s classic, Dunkirk continues to hold strong and prove its staying power. The film is based on the desperate evacuation of the Allied forces who were pinned down by the German (Nazi) troops in the northern coastal city of France.

What Is Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk About?

The film, set during the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, is based on three intersecting storylines through land, sea, and air. British soldier Tommy (Fionn Whitehead) flees German forces and joins others waiting for evacuation on the beach. He meets Gibson (Aneurin Barnard) and Alex (Harry Styles), surviving repeated Luftwaffe and U-boat attacks but repeatedly forced back to shore. Meanwhile, in England, civilian Mr. Dawson sails his boat, Moonstone, with his son Peter (Tom Glynn-Carney) and friend George to help rescue troops. They pick up a shell-shocked officer (Cilian Murphy) who accidentally injures George in a panic.

In the air, RAF pilots Farrier (Tom Hardy) and Collins (Jack Lowden) provide cover despite limited fuel. Collins is saved after ditching, while Farrier heroically continues fighting and is captured after landing. Back on the beach, Gibson dies trying to escape with the others. Moonstone rescues Tommy and Alex, but George succumbs to his injuries. As 300,000 soldiers are evacuated, Dawson is honored, George is remembered, and Tommy reads Churchill’s speech aloud, reflecting on their survival.

Dunkirk Is Surging Again On Global Streaming Platforms

According to Collider, Dunkirk is currently a top 10 hit in over ten countries on platforms like Netflix in the US and OSN globally, showing up in places like Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia. When it hit theaters, Dunkirk made over half a billion dollars from a $100 million budget (per Box Office Mojo). It also received high praise, scoring over 90% from critics and landing above 80% with audiences.

Dunkirk Box Office Summary

Domestic – $188m

International – $338m

Worldwide- $526m

Nolan called it an “intimate epic” back when it was released, and that makes sense. He kept the perspective tight and grounded with the soldiers. Besides, it’s all shot with IMAX, something Christopher Nolan has pushed even further now with The Odyssey, which is being filmed entirely using those cameras, a first for any film.

The Odyssey Cast Might Be Nolan’s Biggest Yet

Nolan has gathered an absurdly stacked cast for The Odyssey. Matt Damon takes the lead as Odysseus, with Tom Holland as his son and Charlize Theron playing Circe. The rest of the cast reads like a who’s who of modern Hollywood – Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, and several others. One cast shake-up made headlines, in which Cosmo Jarvis has exited due to scheduling issues, and Logan Marshall-Green is stepping in.

Robert Pattinson will reportedly play Hermes in Christopher Nolan’s ‘THE ODYSSEY’ pic.twitter.com/Rh1rP1Rdas — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 20, 2025

Still, while Nolan’s next epic brews, Dunkirk is far from forgotten. It’s one of the most-watched films right now across several countries.

Dunkirk Trailer

