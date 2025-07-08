Before his tragic death in 2008, Heath Ledger made a lasting impression on the film industry. Ledger’s career was full of daring decisions and unadulterated emotional depth, including an Oscar-winning performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight and other prominent features in movies like Brokeback Mountain and 10 Things I Hate About You. However, not many would know that Ledger revealed his favorite movie before his passing, which is none other than The Wizard of Oz.

Heath Ledger on his favorite film, The Wizard of Oz

In an interview for Cindy Pearlman’s book You Gotta See This, as retrieved via Far Out, Ledger was asked to name the film that held a special place in his heart. Without hesitation, he said, The Wizard of Oz. “I have to say The Wizard of Oz. I saw it about ten times when I was little,” he shared. Even though across his career, Ledger delivered some of the most intense roles, his favorite movie pick seemed opposite and cheerful.

Growing up in a household where his parents were cautious about what he watched, The Wizard of Oz was one of the few movies he was allowed to see, and it left a lasting impression. “I just love the magic of it,” Ledger said, capturing in one line how much he enjoyed the film.

The Wizard of Oz was released 84 years ago today

The Wizard of Oz continues to be a timeless classic

The Wizard of Oz story has served as an inspiration for several adaptations across the decades. The story has been interpreted multiple times through live-action and animation. The first live-action movie, in colored, debuted back in 1939. It is among the most well-known movies ever made and continues to be a fan-favorite classic.

The movie, which stars Judy Garland as the wide-eyed Dorothy Gale, chronicles her journey through the fantastical land of Oz, where she meets well-known figures like the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow. The Wicked Witch of the West, played by Margaret Hamilton, was one of cinema’s earliest iconic villains. It was revolutionary in its use of whimsical storytelling and visual effects.

Sadly, Ledger never got a chance to see the contemporary and present adaptations of The Wizard of Oz, but his words exemplify that he truly enjoyed the story while he was a kid.

