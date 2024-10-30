Heath Ledger’s legacy remains as powerful as ever, even after sixteen years of passing. The legendary star, who died of an accidental overdose of medications, shocked the Hollywood industry and his fans, who already knew the star was suffering from mental health issues.

Ledger rose to fame in 10 Things I Hate About You, but his iconic role as Joker in The Dark Knight earned him widespread acclaim. His intense dedication to acting made him an unforgettable star.

Heath Ledger Wanted His Fans To Remember Him For His Movies

Heath Ledger starred in several projects, including The Patriot, Lords of Dogtown, The Brothers Grimm, I’m Not There, Monster’s Ball, Casanova, and Candy. While the actor’s work speaks for itself, he once shared how he wanted his fans to remember him. He said, “I never had money and was very happy without it. When I die, my money’s not going to come with me. My movies will live on – for people to judge what I was. I just want to stay curious.”

His legacy lives on and will continue, as the actor greatly impacted everyone after his death.

Did You Know Heath Ledger’s Own Anxiety Destroyed Him?

While filming the role of Joker, Heath Ledger was actually “having fun. ” However, the length of the role was “physically and mentally draining” for him. The role also affected his sleep, as the actor once shared that he could only manage two hours of sleep on certain days.

Also, Ledger locked himself in a hotel room to prepare for the role. In a throwback interview with Empire, Ledger said, “It’s a combination of reading all the comic books I could that were relevant to the script and then just closing my eyes and meditating on it. I sat around in a hotel room in London for about a month, locked myself away, formed a little diary, and experimented with voices — it was important to try to find a somewhat iconic voice and laugh. I ended up landing more in the realm of a psychopath — someone with very little to no conscience towards his acts. He’s just an absolute sociopath, a cold-blooded, mass-murdering clown.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Liam Payne Admitted How Much He Likes S*x, ‘I’m Totally Into It’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News