Heath Ledger passed away in his prime and did not have the chance to do so many things, but his role as Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight will always be iconic in the world of cinema. After his death, Heath’s sister, Kate Ledger, revealed that the late actor was really happy about his role in Nolan’s movie and allegedly wanted to return to the character.

The movie was released in 2008, and Heath passed away after completing filming for the movie but before its theatrical release. he passed away due to an accidental overdose as a result of drug abuse. He had been a part of some acclaimed movies, including Brokeback Mountain, 10 Things I Hate About You, and more. Over his short career, Ledger has worked in various film genres, from romance to drama. Ledger set a benchmark with his portrayal as Joker in Nolan’s movie, and many actors who have played the character based their portrayal on his.

Heath Ledger’s sister, Kate Ledger, shared interesting details about the actor and his thoughts on Joker in the Heath Ledger documentary, I Am Heath, as per News.Com. Kate revealed that her brother was a lively person who had huge plans for the future. Kate recalled his take on The Dark Knight role, saying, “I spoke to him the night before (he died), and we were laughing and joking. He was so proud of what he had done in Batman. And I know he had plans for another Batman.”

Kate ledger also mentioned Heath enjoyed working with the Dark Knight team, comprising Christopher Nolan, Christian Bale, and Gary Oldman. Kate added, “He loved working with Chris Nolan, Christian Bale, and Gary Oldman. He just had the best time ever doing that film.” She continued, “When he came home at Christmas, he couldn’t wait to tell us all about it, and he was doing the voice and laughing, showing me all the rushes. We had a great time.”

Heath Ledger won the posthumous Oscar for his performance as Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. The movie is one of Nolan’s highest-earning movies, having collected $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Christopher Nolan recently won every award this season for his movie Oppenheimer and recalled Heath Ledger during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

