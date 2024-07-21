Glen Powell’s disaster movie Twisters is going to overperform at the box office. However, the movie will have a decent opening in China. The numbers are not so impressive, and it might be because of the local hit Successor and the re-release of the Japanese anime movie Your Name. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie received a positive response from the critics, and the audience loved it even more. It is evident from the ratings on different platforms, including Rotten Tomatoes, where the movie is 78% Certified Fresh and the Audience Score is an overwhelming 92%. It tells the story of the storm chasers; therefore, CGI and VFX have a significant role. The movie did not disappoint; the sequences were pretty lit, and thus, the fans are flocking in to watch the film more. The word of mouth for the 2024 movie is pretty strong and will positively impact its box office.

Twisters had an impressive opening day in the United States, and as per Variety’s report, it has collected $32.2 million from 4151 locations across Friday and preview screenings. The industry initially predicted that Glen Powell‘s movie would collect $50-$55 million on its debut, but now the numbers have gone north of that and might rake in $74 million. However, the scenario is different in China and not so overwhelming.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Twisters grossed just $555K, including previews on Friday’s opening day, over just 34K screenings. Moreover, the movie lost 24K screenings on Saturday, grossing $470K over 10K screenings, dropping 15.3% from the release day, for a $1 million cume in two days.

Twisters collected $74K in pre-sales for Sunday’s over 11K screenings. However, the movie has received 9.3 stars on Maoyan, which is equivalent to an A on CinemaScore. It aims for a debut weekend of $1.5 million to $2 million in China. This might be because of Successor and Your Name running in the theatres. The Japanese anime movie is nearing to achieve the $100 million mark on its re-release in China.

Meanwhile, Glen Powell led disaster movie internationally grossed $11 million as per Box Office Mojo, and the global cume hit $43.2 million. It was released in the US on July 19.

